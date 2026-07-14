Valorant Patch Notes 13.01 Brings Yoru and Iso Back to the Meta

Valorant patch 13.01 is a smaller follow-up update that focuses on gameplay polish, competitive integrity, and quality-of-life improvements. Iso and Yoru both receive useful buffs, while the Outlaw gets adjustments that make its follow-up shots require more precision. Check out all the changes that arrive with the Valorant patch notes 13.01 update below.

Valorant Patch Notes 13.01 Key Highlights

Iso receives a quality-of-life buff to Double Tap weapon equip speed.

Yoru gets buffs to Gatecrash duration and Fakeout deception.

Outlaw adjusted to reward better timing between shots.

Riot begins issuing penalties for confirmed rank manipulation.

New Discord integration makes inviting friends easier on PC.

Dozens of agent, map, and gameplay bugs have been fixed.

Patch 13.01 is a smaller balance update following the launch of Valorant Master London (Act 4). Riot is focusing on improving the feel of certain Agents while continuing its efforts to protect competitive integrity. But the major highlight is the agent changes to Iso and Yoru.

Iso Buffs

Riot has made Double Tap feel much smoother during combat by removing the delay when swapping back to weapons after using the ability.

Double Tap

Weapon equip speed after unequipping Double Tap is now instant.

This change should help Iso transition back into fights much faster after activating his signature ability. I like this change because Double Tap always felt a little clunky when switching back into a fight. It is a small buff on paper, but Iso players will probably notice the difference immediately.

Image Credit: Riot Games

Yoru Buffs

Yoru receives improvements aimed at strengthening his deception-focused playstyle.

Gatecrash

Active Beacon Duration increased from 15 seconds to 20 seconds.

The longer duration gives Yoru more flexibility when setting up flanks or escape routes.

Fakeout

Fakeout clones now hold Yoru’s last equipped weapon instead of automatically using his strongest weapon.

This change makes Yoru’s clones more believable and gives opponents fewer visual clues when trying to identify the real Agent. This is probably my favorite change in the patch. Fakeout finally sells the illusion much better, which fits Yoru’s entire identity.

Riot is taking another step toward improving ranked integrity by introducing stricter enforcement against rank manipulation.

Rank Manipulation Penalties

Riot Games has rolled out improved detection systems that build on technology previously introduced in League of Legends. Players confirmed to be manipulating Valorant ranked matches can now receive several penalties, including:

Account suspensions.

Rank reversions.

Ranked reward reversions.

Players will also begin receiving in-game notifications when someone from one of their recent matches has been penalized for rank manipulation. This is easily the biggest change outside gameplay. The competitive community has been asking Riot to crack down harder on rank manipulation, so this should be a welcome addition if the detection works as intended.

The Outlaw continues to perform well, but Riot wants players to commit more carefully to rapid follow-up shots while preserving the weapon’s high damage potential.

Outlaw

Recovery after the first shot increased from 0.1 to 0.15.

Spread after the first shot increased from 0 to 2.25.

Recoil after the first shot increased from 0 to 4.0.

These adjustments make chaining shots less forgiving while allowing skilled players greater control over the weapon. Some Outlaw players might not like these adjustments since rapid follow-up shots become less forgiving. On the other hand, the weapon should reward cleaner aim instead of quick spam.

Valorant Patch Notes 13.01 Finally Fixes Massive Bugs

Patch 13.01 includes a large number of bug fixes affecting Agents, maps, and general gameplay.

Agent Fixes

Several Agents received fixes for visual effects, ability interactions, animation issues, and unintended exploits. Notable fixes include:

Astra’s cooldown timer no longer remains visible after abilities are used.

Clove, Miks, and Skye can no longer gain extra ability charges during the Buy Phase through purchasing and reselling.

Cypher’s Cyber Cage now correctly handles line-of-sight, audio cues, and trajectory indicators.

Iso’s Double Tap no longer prevents the first instance of fall damage.

Jett and Neon can once again reliably pick up the Spike during movement abilities.

Reyna’s Dismiss no longer leaves her unable to equip weapons.

Sage and Viper interactions inside Viper’s Pit now correctly apply Nearsighted effects.

Yoru can no longer gain unintended movement speed while using Dimensional Drift.

Map Fixes

Two maps receive gameplay fixes in this update.

Split : Fixed an issue where certain wall abilities could be cut off inside B Garage.

: Fixed an issue where certain wall abilities could be cut off inside B Garage. Summit : Fixed an issue where Iso could survive the falling door crush. Fixed an issue allowing Waylay to reach unintended locations using Refract and Lightspeed.

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General Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Packets Received and Packets Sent graphs displayed incorrect values when playing at extremely high frame rates.

VALORANT now supports deeper Discord integration, making it easier to group up with friends directly from the game. New features include:

Invite Discord friends directly into your VALORANT party.

Generate and share party links with friends.

View which Discord friends are currently playing VALORANT.

That wraps up the full Valorant patch notes for update 13.01. Which change are you most excited to see in action? Let us know in the comments.