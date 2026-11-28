As modern games continue to grow in size, even a 1TB SSD can fill up surprisingly quickly. If you’re tired of uninstalling older games to make room for new ones, Black Friday 2026 is a great opportunity to upgrade your storage. Amazon is offering a 40% discount on the Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSD, bringing its price down from $639.99 to just $384.99.

Upgrade Your PC Storage and Save $255 on the Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSD

The Samsung 990 PRO is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with sequential read speeds of up to 7450 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6900 MB/s. Apart from giving you more room to install your favorite games, the SSD’s high read speeds can help reduce loading times in modern AAA titles like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Phantom Blade Zero (review).

Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSD | Image Credit: Samsung

The SSD also offers up to 50% better performance per watt compared to its predecessor, the Samsung 980 PRO, making it a more power-efficient storage upgrade for your gaming PC.

It’s also worth considering if you’re waiting for GTA 6 to arrive on PC. With a potential PC release in 2027 and the game already requiring over 210GB of storage on consoles, you might want to prepare your gaming PC in advance. Check out the best Gaming PC Black Friday 2026 deals.

Speaking of consoles, the Samsung 990 PRO is also compatible with PS5, PS5 Slim, and PS5 Pro. You can install and play GTA 6 and other PS5 games directly from the SSD without having to move them to the console’s built-in storage. However, since this particular model doesn’t come with a heatsink, you’ll need to purchase and install one separately.

While Amazon is offering the lowest price, its offer isn’t explicitly marked as a Black Friday deal. Best Buy, on the other hand, is offering the same SSD at a 36% discount as part of its Black Friday sale, bringing its price down to $409.99.

However, you might have access to additional offers at Best Buy, so make sure to check all the retailers before making your purchase. And if you’re looking to upgrade more than just your storage, don’t miss our roundups of the best Xbox Black Friday deals and PS5 Black Friday deals.