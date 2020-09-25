When Jio announced its ‘Postpaid Plus‘ plans earlier this week, the telecom giant revealed its plans to bring in-flight connectivity. Jio has now listed its in-flight packs on the company’s official website.

Reliance Jio will offer a total of three plans at Rs.499, Rs.699, and Rs.999. Regardless of the plan you’re planning to opt for, the total validity of all these plans is 1 day. Also, do keep in mind that the plan doesn’t include the ability to receive incoming calls.

The Rs.499 plan offers 250MB of data along with 100 minutes of outgoing voice calls and 100 SMS. Similarly, the Rs.699 pack offers 500 MB of data along with 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS. The top Rs.999 plan comes with 1GB of data combined with 100 minutes of voice calling and 100 SMS.

Before you get too excited, it is worth noting that Jio’s in-flight connectivity is limited to 22 partner airlines. Even in those partner airlines, some of them don’t offer voice call facilities. Take a look at the entire list below:

Jio Partner Flights with Voice, Data, and SMS Services

Air Serbia

Alitalia

Asiana Airlines

Biman Bangladesh Airlines

Emirates

Etihad Airways

Eurowings

Kuwait Airways

Malaysia Airlines

Malindo Air

SAS Scandinavian Airlines

SWISS

Uzbekistan Airways

Virgin Atlantic

Jio Partner Flights with Data and SMS Services

Aer Lingus

Cathay Pacific

Egypt Air

EVA Air

Lufthansa

Singapore Airlines

TAP Air Portugal

Turkish Airlines

Meanwhile, Jio has also introduced two new Rs. 1,102 and Rs. 1,202 international roaming value packs with Wi-Fi calling. Both plans offer 28 days of validity. The Rs.1102 plan is applicable in over 100 countries and offers Rs. 933.20 of usage, while the Rs.1,202 plan, applicable in 170 countries, offers Rs. 1018.64 of usage.