Having reached the top of the consumer wireless market with attractive pricing and loads of freebies, Reliance Jio is now eyeing the lucrative corporate market with new postpaid plans. The company, on Tuesday, announced a revamped postpaid wireless portfolio with a slew of new plans starting at Rs. 399. Marketed as ‘Postpaid Plus‘, the new plans come with a host of additional benefits, including complimentary subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

Other features include low-priced family plans, data rollover of up to 200GB, Wi-Fi calling, in-flight connectivity on international flights, lower ISD and international roaming charges, and even free international roaming in select destinations. Alongside all of that, the company is promising a hassle-free “no downtime” MNP experience for folks wanting to port their numbers from a competing carrier. Jio’s Free Home Delivery and premium call-center service offers also apply to all Postpaid Plus subscribers.

The Postpaid Plus plans have been priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,499 per month, offering 75GB, 100GB, 150GB, 200GB and 300GB of data, respectively. They all come with unlimited voice and SMS, as well as complimentary subscriptions to a whole host of third-party streaming services, as mentioned earlier. Subscription to Reliance’s own JioTV, JioCinema and JioSaavn, of course, comes as standard. Do note that some of the high-end features, like free international roaming, is only offered with the most expensive plan.

It will be interesting to see if Jio will be able to transform the postpaid sector in India, like it did with the prepaid market. However, the super-aggressive price-points suggest that the company is leaving no stone unturned to assume leadership position in this niche, but lucrative segment of the wireless market. You can check out more details on the official Jio website.