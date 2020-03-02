The rivalry in India’s budget smartphone market is about to get even cut-throat. As we await the launch of the Realme 6 series later this week, its arch-nemesis Xiaomi is now ready to launch the next Redmi Note smartphone. Redmi Note 9 series will succeed the uber-popular Redmi Note 8 Pro.

In an official tweet, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that the Redmi Note 9 series is set to arrive on March 12, merely a week after Realme 6 and 6 Pro. The tweet further reads, “Brace yourselves because #ProCamerasMaxPerformance is going to be nothing like you’ve ever seen before!” And you can notice in the teaser image that the Redmi Note 9 will boast a square quad-camera setup.

Behold the answer to the most awaited question of 2020. Yes, the next #RedmiNote launches on March 12! 😎 Brace yourselves because #ProCamerasMaxPerformance is going to be nothing like you've ever seen before! 👊 RT with #ILoveRedmiNote to share this EPIC moment.#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/NDwPjW9Wwh — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 2, 2020

Xiaomi has set up an official landing page for the upcoming Redmi Note 9 series and it gives you a sneak peek at the aqua-colored 3D glass back panel. The company is coyly giving us a look at the front as well but the image isn’t as clear as you might expect. It appears like the device may include a notch-less or a dual punch-hole display.

As for the internals, you can expect the recently launched Snapdragon 720G to power the Redmi Note 9. I would, however, suggest you take this with a pinch of salt and wait for an official word from the Chinese giant. The camera system should be led by a 64MP sensor, same as the Redmi Note 8 Pro, so that’s great. You will find a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and speaker grill at the bottom, as seen in this teaser shared by Manu Kumar Jain this morning.

The teasers also reveal that Redmi Note 9 will have fast charging support, possibly 27W out-of-the-box, same as the Poco X2 that was launched in India last month. Also, it will launch exclusively on Amazon India.

So, are you excited to see the Realme 6 and Redmi 9 series battle it out in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment later this month? Let us know your pick in the comments below.