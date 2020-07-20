Xiaomi expands its popular Redmi Note lineup with the launch of the more affordable Redmi Note 9 in India today. It was first unveiled in Europe back in April. Redmi Note 9 is the first MediaTek Helio G85-powered phone to launch in the country. It includes a punch-hole selfie camera, 48MP quad-camera, and a massive battery onboard.

Redmi Note 9: Specs and Features

Redmi Note 9 boasts almost the same design as its elder siblings – the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max. The back panel is obviously not glass. It’s a polycarbonate back panel. The major differentiators in terms of design here are the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the punch-hole has been moved to the top left.

Up-front, the device features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2340 x 1080 resolution. The panel boasts 450 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The punch-hole at the top left houses a 13MP (f/2.25) selfie camera.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. It is a minor upgrade over the Helio G80 found aboard the Realme Narzo 10. You also get up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage, expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. While we expected the device to run MIUI 12 out-of-the-box, it still runs Android 10-based MIUI 11.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera array on the rear, helmed by a 48MP (f/1.79) primary camera. You also have an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with a 118-degree FOV, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi Note 9 comes equipped with a battery of the same capacity as its elder siblings. You have a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support on board. However, Xiaomi bundles a 22.5W charger in the box, which is very weird. The device supports the usual connectivity options, including dual-VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 ac, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Price and Availability

Redmi Note 9 has been priced starting at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. It will, however, see users shell out Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant and 14,999 for the higher-end 6GB+128GB variant in India.

The smartphone will be available to buy in three color variants, namely Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey. It goes on sale starting from 24th July, exclusively on Amazon India and Mi.com. Now, if you want to see how the Redmi Note 9 compares to Realme Narzo 10, click this link right away for an in-depth specs comparison. Do let us know your pick in the comments below.