After teasing the arrival of the youngest member in the Redmi Note 9 family, Xiaomi has today confirmed its launch date in India. Redmi Note 9 will make its India debut on 20th July, i.e a week from today, to directly compete against Realme’s Narzo 10 in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment. It was first unveiled in Europe back in April and is finally making its way to India with the Helio G85 chipset in tow.

The official Redmi India Twitter account confirmed the launch date over on Twitter merely a few hours ago. The company is referring to it as the ‘undisputed champion’ packed with ‘best in class specs and highest quality’ hardware.

The moment we've all been waiting for! 🤩 The #UndisputedChampion, our next #MadeInIndia smartphone arrives on 20th July at 12 noon! 😎 Packed with best in class specs and highest quality that's sure to make heads turn. 😉 RT & get notified: https://t.co/7Stn3uyFxr pic.twitter.com/EHgqapknO7 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 13, 2020

Xiaomi has created a dedicated microsite for the Redmi Note 9 launch, talking about the key features of the device. It includes a quad rear-camera setup, massive battery, punch-hole display, and more.

Redmi Note 9 Specs & Features

Redmi Note 9 boasts almost the same rear design as its elder siblings from the Note 9 family. It has a clean shiny back panel with a square camera system. A key difference that you may have already noticed is the placement of the physical fingerprint sensor. It’s present on the rear here instead of the edge – as it the case with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2340 x 1080 resolution. The punch-hole has been moved to the top-left edge and it houses a 13MP selfie snapper onboard.

This will be the first phone to launch with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset in India. This chipset is a slightly overclocked variant of the gaming-centric Helio G80 chipset. You will also find up to 4GB of LPPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 built-in storage onboard.

As for the quad-cameras, you have a primary 48MP (f/1.79) Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 118-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Finally, Redmi Note 9 also comes equipped with a 5,020mAh battery pack and 18W fast-charging – the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

This phone comes in three colorways, namely Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey. It is priced starting at $199 (around Rs. 14,999) but we expect it to undercut the Narzo 10’s Rs. 12,000 price tag. If you want to know how Redmi Note 9 compares to Realme Narzo 10, then click this link right away.