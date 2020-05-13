Merely a month after the price hike because of the increased GST tax rate, Xiaomi has once again hiked the price of three of its budget smartphones. The price of Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A Dual has been hiked by up to Rs. 500 in India. Xiaomi has not officially announced the hike but the updated price tags are live on the company’s website.

First spotted by 91Mobiles, it is only the aforementioned three phones that bear the brunt of the second price hike. We double-checked the prices of Xiaomi’s complete portfolio in India to see if popular devices like Redmi Note 9 Pro or Redmi K20 Pro have also gotten a hike. But they are selling at the same price – after the GST tax rate hike – from earlier last month

As you can see above, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has received a Rs. 500 price hike. It now starts at Rs. 11,499 as opposed to Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual, which was unveiled a couple of months ago, witness a Rs. 300 hike in prices. They are now selling for Rs. 9,299 and Rs. 7,299 respectively in India. You can check out the old and new prices of all three smartphone right here:

Redmi Note 8 old price: Rs. 10,999 new price: Rs. 11,499

Redmi 8 old price: Rs. 8,999 new price: Rs. 9,299

Redmi 8A Dual old price: Rs. 6,999 new price: Rs. 7,299



It’s unclear why Xiaomi would further hike the prices of its popular budget offerings when it just recently passed on the impact of the GST rate hike to consumers back in April. Whatever be the reason, if you are looking for an entry-level phone, the Redmi 8A Dual and Redmi 8 are great options.

But, for those looking for a feature-rich offering around the Rs. 11,000 price tag, then we suggest you wait until the end of this month. Xiaomi is expected to bring the Helio G85-powered Redmi Note 9 to India very soon.