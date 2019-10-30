Earlier last week, Xiaomi started rolling out the much-awaited MIUI 11 update in India, kicking off the update cycle with the Snapdragon 730-powered Redmi K20 in beta. The initial batch of Redmi phones all haven’t received the MIUI 11 update, but the Chinese giant is rushing the rollout to its flagship Redmi K20 Pro ahead of its scheduled rollout timeline.

As per numerous reports on Twitter and Mi Community forums, Redmi K20 Pro users in India have started receiving the MIUI 11 stable update. Yeah, it’s not just another beta build instead, users are receiving a stable global update, which weighs in at 2.2GB and carries build number 11.0.1.0.QFKINXM.

Redmi K20 Pro was scheduled to receive the MIUI update next week, in the 2nd phase which kicks off November 4. The rollout seems to be phased as only a select few users have confirmed that they have received the update. This is the latest device to receive MIUI 11 update but the highlight here is that it’s powered by Android 10 unlike the Pie-based update received by Redmi K20 users.

This update brings not only the best features of MIUI 11 but Android 10 in tow as well. You’re getting the best of both worlds including new gesture navigation, dark mode, an upgraded ambient display, new File Manager and a ton of other great MIUI 11 features which you can read all about right here. It also brings along the newest October 2019 security patch, which is great.

Though you should have already received the OTA notification if your Redmi K20 Pro is among the first few to get the update. If not, navigate to “Settings -> About Phone -> System Update” and checking whether an update is waiting for you or not. Let us know down in the comments section if the update has rolled out to you and what’s your new favorite feature.