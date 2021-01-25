It takes courage to make decisions that may impact your sales. Apple seems to have it all as it has not only removed the 3.5mm headphone jack, the fingerprint scanner, and more in the past few years. But, it has now also stopped including a charger in the box, starting with the iPhone 12 series. And as tradition stands, Android phone makers are now following suit. Xiaomi and Samsung no longer provide a charger in the Mi 11 and Galaxy S21 box. Now, the Redmi K40 series may also ditch the charger from the box.

Xiaomi’s budget-centric Redmi brand is looking to walk the same path as its parent. But it seems to be confused about the decision. Redmi GM Lu Weibing took to Weibo earlier this morning to share a first look at the Redmi K40 box. However, as you can see in the image above, the picture shows off not one but two retail boxes.

Weibing has shown off a thick box that includes the standard accessories — charger, case, and everything else. And then, there’s a thin box that will probably include just the Redmi K40 and an instruction manual. No charging adapter, earphones, case, or much else. If you had to pick one, which Redmi K40 retail box would you choose?

If you check out the comments under this post, a lot of users have voted in favor of the thicker box. They want the company to offer consumers all of the necessities. It will be quite to see the packaging Redmi goes for when the K40 series launches next month.

As for what we know about the upcoming device, we know there might be up to three different variants. The company has already confirmed that the Redmi K40 series will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipsets. The device will include a 4,000mAh battery, flat display, and more at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (~Rs. 33,750) in China.

The Redmi K40 series officially launches in February and might not include a charger in the box. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.