It is just another day at Poco HQ, as more pieces of evidence are starting to show up, hinting that the company is planning to rebrand the Redmi K40 and launch it as Poco F3 very soon. In case you’re out of the loop, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K40 series in China last week.

Poco F3 to Be a Rebranded Redmi K40

Poco F3 with the model number M2012K11AG has now passed through the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). To recall, the Redmi K40 has the model number M2012K11AC. Here, the C stands for China and G for Global in the model number above. In fact, this is not the first time Poco F3 has been spotted on a certification website. The device has previously been spotted at IMDA (Singapore), Indonesian Telecom, IMEI database, and more with the same model number.

Redmi K40 will launch as Poco F3 in Global market bags FCC certification

Poco F3

-6.67 E4 AMOLED with 120Hz RR

-SD870

-48MP

-20

-4520mAh with 33 watt

-Side FS

-android 11

— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 2, 2021

Redmi K40/ Poco F3 Key Specifications

Thanks to the Chinese launch, we know the key specifications of the Redmi K40, which will launch as the Poco F3 in global markets. Redmi K40 features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch response rate, and a 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution.

The handset will equip the Snapdragon 870 5G chipset. You could expect to find up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. As far as the software is concerned, it will run Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K40 offers a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a primary 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telephoto macro camera. For selfies, Xiaomi has packed a 20MP front camera. The device will draw juice from a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The most questionable thing will be the price of the Poco F3. The Redmi K40 is priced starting at CNY 1,999 (~Rs. 22,699) in China. So yeah, even if the Poco F3 arrives at a sub-Rs. 25,000 starting price in India, then it could attract a hoard of buyers. What are your price guesses for the Poco F3? Let us know in the comments below.