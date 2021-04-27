Joining the likes of Asus, Nubia’s Red Magic, and Xiaomi-backed Black Shark, Redmi has finally stepped into the gaming smartphone market. The first-ever Redmi gaming phone has been unveiled today to offer users an all-around gaming experience at an affordable price. After teasing it for many weeks, Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition in China today.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is the first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset under the hood. It also includes RGB lighting (of course, it’s a gaming phone after all), pop-up physical shoulder buttons, super-fast charging, and more. Let’s take a look at the device’s complete specifications:

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition: Specifications

Gamer-esque Design

Starting with the design, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition has a full-on gamer-esque look with a bulky form factor. It has the triple-camera module at the back with a long striped design running vertically at the center. There is also a “Fighting” text written on the stripe, which kind of reminds me of the Nubia Red Magic 5s’ back design, although the Nubia device says “RedMagic” instead of “Fighting”.

120Hz AMOLED display

Turning our attention to the display, the K40 Game Enhanced features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED panel. And much like other gaming phones in the market, the display of this one also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate to improve the touch responsiveness in games.

In addition, the display also supports up to 1300 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, DCI-P3 color gamut, and more to deliver the ultimate viewing experience.

First MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Phone

Coming to the internals, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is the first phone to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset inside. This flagship MediaTek processor packs one Cortex-A78 ultra-core processor clocked at 3.0GHz, three Cortex-A78 super cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz.

So, as you can imagine, it packs more than enough power to deliver an ultra-high-end gaming experience, even when playing power-hungry games like Genshin Impact. The MediaTek SoC is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Also, it runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and has dual stereo speakers, tuned by JBL, onboard as well.

Furthermore, Redmi’s gaming smartphone carries an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance. You will also find 3 microphones onboard for enhanced sound recording when you’re gaming.

Physical Triggers

As this is a gaming-centric device, the existence of the additional trigger buttons is a given, following other gaming smartphones in the market such as the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 and the Xiaomi-backed Black Shark devices.

In fact, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced features a similar pop-up mechanism for its shoulder buttons at the corners of the chassis. However, unlike other devices with built-in, non-pop-up trigger buttons, this one comes with a nifty pop-up mechanism that allows a user to slide a button at the edge to reveal the trigger buttons that otherwise are flush with the chassis.

Cameras

Coming to the optics, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, as I mentioned earlier, comes with a triple-camera setup at the back. However, what I did not mention is the subtle RGB lighting around the camera module that adds to the device’s all-gamer look. Moreover, the RGB lighting, surprisingly, also acts as a dual-LED flash for those night and low-light shots.

Turning to the lenses, the triple-camera module includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro lens. Moreover, there is a 16MP selfie snapper housed in the centered punch-hole cutout at the front. The main camera here is the first ED ultra-low dispersion optical glass lens, where the layers include one glass and 5 plastic layers.

Battery & Charging

Finally, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition also has a massive 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The same charging speeds are offered by Mi 11 Ultra, which Xiaomi unveiled in India recently. You don’t have wireless charging support onboard here. The company claims that you can fully charge the battery in around 36 minutes. Also, the device comes with an L-shaped USB Type-C charging cable.

Price and Availability

Redmi K40 Enhanced Game Edition is priced starting at CNY 1,999 (~Rs. 22,999) for the 6GB+128GB base variant. The price tag for the remaining three variants is listed below:

8GB+128GB – CNY 2,199 (~Rs. 25,299)

8GB+256GB – CNY 2,399 (~Rs. 27,599)

12GB+128GB – CNY 2.399 (~Rs. 27,599)

12GB+256GB – CNY 2,699 (~Rs. 31,049)

The smartphone will be available in three color variants, namely Silver Wing, Light Blade, and Dark Shadow. Xiaomi also showed off a bright yellow-colored Redmi K40 Gaming Bruce Lee Edition, which you can see attached above. The device will be available on 30th April in China. There’s currently no word on whether this gaming smartphone will launch in India or not.