After confirming the launch of the Mi 11X series alongside the Mi 11 Ultra in India, Xiaomi announced to launch its first gaming phone under the Redmi brand in China sometime in April. Now, the 3C authority of China recently approved a Xiaomi smartphone with model number M2104K10C. So, this might be the upcoming Redmi gaming device. Following the approval, Chinese publication Sina Finance shared some details about Redmi’s upcoming gaming smartphone.

As per the report, the Redmi gaming phone will feature a Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a centered punch-hole cut-out at the top. The display will support up to a 144Hz refresh rate for a smoother gaming experience. This is also in line with other modern smartphones in the market.

Under the hood, the device is slated to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset to deliver the necessary gaming performance. Moreover, it will feature a pair of shoulder buttons, much like the Black Shark devices. The rumors also suggest that the Redmi gaming phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Coming to the optics, as per earlier reports, the device will pack a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor. Details about the other three lenses are scarce, as of now.

Now, apart from launching the device in China, Xiaomi is also aiming to bring its first gaming device to India. The Indian variant of the device, with the model number M210K410I, was recently certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). However, as per the report, the Chinese giant might launch the Redmi gaming phone under the Poco brand in India. Will this be the true Poco F1 successor, the Poco F2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.