The first gaming smartphone of 2021 has arrived. Nubia has unveiled the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro in China today. These are the company’s first smartphones after a strategic partnership with Tencent Games to deliver a better gaming experience.

Nubia Red Magic 6: Specifications

The key attraction of the Nubia Red Magic 6 series has to be the display. Nubia has packed a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 10-bit color depth with DCI-P3 color gamut, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, and a 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution.

The highlight here is that it supports a 165Hz refresh rate. The device flaunts a 500Hz touch sampling rate for a single finger with an 8ms response time and a 360Hz touch sampling rate for multiple fingers with an 8.8ms response time. In case you are not aware of these terms, check out our article on the difference between refresh rate and touch sampling rate. Nubia says that there are over 100 games that support the 165Hz refresh rate and will work with gaming brands including Tencent, NetEase, and more for widespread adoption.

Under the hood, the Red Magic 6 runs on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and Adreno 660 GPU. It is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The company has also packed a RAM Boost technology for better performance. In terms of software, the device runs Red Magic OS 4.0 based on Android 11.

Nubia has introduced ICE 6.0 VC liquid cooling technology to keep the device cool during extended gaming sessions. In terms of optics, the Red Magic 6 equips a 64MP AI triple camera setup. The device draws juice from a massive 5,050mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. That should charge the device up to 60 percent in 15 minutes and 100 percent in 38 minutes.

Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro: Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro sports the same 6.8-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate as the regular Red Magic 6. The chipset is the same as well. For cooling, the Red Magic 6 Pro offers ICE 6.0 7-layer multi-dimensional cooling system with a built-in centrifugal fan capable of going up to 20,000 rpm. It features an aluminum-ice edge cooling design and has a cooling area of up to 18,000 square millimeters. Nubia claims that its cooling system can effectively reduce the CPU temperature up to 16-degrees Celcius.

The Red Magic OS 4.0 on the Red Magic 6 Pro comes with new themes, Tencent-themed wallpapers, and an e-sports mode for a better gaming experience. The device comes with dual algorithmic voice noise cancellation for better call quality and reduced background noise during games. You can also cast your phone’s screen to a PC for playing mobile games on a larger screen.

The Red Magic 6 Pro packs a smaller 4500mAh battery but boasts 120W fast charging. It can charge the device up to 50 percent in 5 minutes.

Red Magic 6 Pro Transparent Edition

Nubia has also launched a transparent edition of the Red Magic 6 Pro. This is also the world’s first smartphone with 18GB of RAM. You can take a look at the device in the teaser video below:

Price and Availability

The Red Magic 6 will be available in two colors, namely Carbon fiber black and Neon. The Pro model, on the other hand, will retail in Iron Black and Ice Blade Silver color variants. All these devices go on sale starting from 11th March. Take a look at the prices below:

Red Magic 6 8GB + 128GB – CNY 3,799 (~Rs. 42,700) 12GB + 128GB – CNY 4,099 (~Rs. 46,000) 12GB + 256GB – CNY 4,399 (~Rs. 49,500)

Red Magic 6 Pro 12GB + 128GB – CNY 4,399 (~Rs. 49,500) 12GB + 256GB – CNY 4,799 (~Rs. 53,999) 16GB + 256GB – CNY 5,299 (~Rs. 59,600)



Lastly, the prices of the Red Magic 6 Pro Transparent edition are listed below:

16GB + 256GB – CNY 5,599 (~Rs. 62,999)

18GB + 512GB – CNY 6,599 (~Rs. 74,200)

We will have to wait until the global launch event, set for March 16, to know more in terms of the global pricing and availability.