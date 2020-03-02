Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is reportedly working on four new devices namely Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi Note 9, and Redmi 10X 4G. The names were spotted in the latest MIUI 11 China Developer ROM by XDA Forums member kacskrz.

While we are already aware of the existence of the Redmi K30 Pro that is all set to launch sometime this month in China, the report sheds light at a Zoom Edition of the K30 Pro and a mysterious Redmi 10X 4G.

As the name suggests, the Zoom Edition of the K30 Pro must have something to do regarding the device’s zooming abilities. Also, there is no surprise with the Redmi Note 9 as the company has been releasing devices in the Redmi Note series for years now.

The noteworthy part in the name reveal is the Redmi 10X 4G. Xiaomi had been selling devices using the X moniker in its Mi series in China. For instance, the company’s global Android One device Mi A1 was sold as Mi 5X with MIUI on top in China. The same goes for its successor Mi A2 that goes by the name Mi 6X.

If this device becomes a reality, it would be the first device in the Redmi brand to introduce “X” naming conventions. Right now, not much is known regarding the specifications and features of the handset.

Judging by the emphasis on “4G” in the name, the handset is likely to initially come with 4G, followed by a 5G variant in the future. The “X” in the name could be denoting the zooming capacity of the handset. It remains to be seen if Redmi has plans to name its devices based on the zooming capabilities like Oppo initially did with its Reno 10x Zoom if at all the handset comes with zoom features.

A possibility for a variant in Redmi’s budget 10 series should not be ruled out as well. However, as XDA points out, the company has not launched its Redmi 9 series yet. We will have to wait to know more details regarding the Redmi 10x 4G.