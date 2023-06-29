Redmi Note 12R With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Launched; Check out the Details!

Xiaomi has silently introduced the Redmi Note 12R device in China. This budget smartphone is now part of the Redmi Note 12 lineup launched last year. It is the first phone to come with the recently introduced Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. Read on to know more about the device.

Redmi Note 12R: Specs and Features

The Note 12R ships with a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ flat IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno GPU, which can support up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also support for microSD cards.

Source: China Telecom

At the back, there is a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. Unfortunately, we do not have information on the pixel count of the front-facing punch-hole cut-out selfie camera at this time.

The 12R boasts a powerful 5,000mAh battery that ensures prolonged usage without the need for frequent charging. Additionally, the device is equipped with an 18W fast-wired charger for quick and efficient charging when necessary.

It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. It is available in Midnight Black, Sky Fantasy, and Time Blue color options.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 12R starts at CNY 999 (~Rs 11,300). As of now, there is no official confirmation of its availability even for the global markets. However, we expect to receive these pieces of information soon. Have a look at the 12R variants below.