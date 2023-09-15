Redmi Smart Fire TV (43) with 4K Support Launched in India Under Rs 30,000

Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi Smart Fire TV in India, as announced earlier. This is the 43-inch variant of the existing 32-inch Redmi Fire TV, which runs Fire OS instead of Android or Google TV. Have a look at the price, features, and more details below.

Redmi Smart Fire TV (43): Specs and Features

The new Redmi Smart Fire TV comes with a metal bezel-less design and has a 43-inch 4K display with support for HDR and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. It also supports the Vivid Picture Engine for enhanced colors and overall picture quality.

It runs Fire OS 7.0 as part of its collaboration with Amazon and includes features like profiles, access to thousands of apps (like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and so much more), Live TV, and parental controls. Plus, there’s access to built-in Alexa. Additionally, you get features like the PiP mode, Mini TV app, Smart Home Dashboard, and more to use.

There’s also support for Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), AirPlay, and Miracast. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 2.0 ports, 3 HDMI ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, AV Input, Optical, and Ethernet.

For the audio, there are dual speakers with a sound output of 24W and support for Dolby Audio, along with DTS Virtual:X, and DTS-HD. The Smart Fire TV is powered by a quad-core Cortex A55 processor, along with Mali G52 MC1 GPU. It comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The TV also comes with a remote control with a minimal design, which includes dedicated OTT app buttons.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Smart Fire TV (43) is priced at Rs 26,999 and can be bought at an introductory price of Rs 24,999. This will be available during the festive season via Amazon and the company’s website but a proper sale date isn’t known. It also comes with a year’s warranty.

You can also get a discount of Rs 1,250 on the use of an SBI card and an additional Rs 250 off if you are a Prime user.