Redmi India Is Launching a New Smart TV with Fire OS on March 14

Xiaomi is all set to introduce a new Redmi Smart TV in India and this will be the first time it will come with Fire OS. The company recently started teasing the launch and now we have an official date, which is March 14. Here’s what to expect.

Redmi TV with Fire OS Incoming

Amazon now has a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Redmi Smart TV with Fire OS 7. There will be a Smart Control Hub and a one-for-all remote control. For those who don’t know, Xiaomi has mostly launched its TVs with Android TV OS but has collaborated with Amazon for the first time for a Fire OS experience. Experience the excitement of curtain raiser performances from the comfort of your home.



The listing suggests that the TV will have a bezel-less design and a metallic build. It is also confirmed to come with support for Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, Miracast, and Apple AirPlay. We can expect some exciting specs on the visual and audio parts.

To recall, Xiaomi also has Smart TVs with Fire OS globally in the form of the Xiaomi F2 TV range. These include the 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models and also have a metal unibody design. There’s support for 4K Ultra screen resolution, MEMC, HDR10, HLG, a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1.07 billion colors.

The Smart TV comes with dual speakers (12W each) with support for Dolby Audio, DTS HD, and DTD Virtual:X audio. Additional details include a quad-core processor, Alexa voice control, and the ability to cast phones, laptops, and tablets via Miracast and AirPlay, among other things.

It remains to be seen if these are the same TVs launching in India under the Redmi lineup. The price isn’t known too but we can expect something affordable. We shall get more details on this soon. So, stay tuned. Don’t forget to share your thoughts on the upcoming Redmi Smart TV in the comments below.