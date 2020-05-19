Redmi is planning to launch an audio product soon in India. The company made the announcement on its official Twitter handle with a 22-second teaser clip that doesn’t really give away any concrete information regarding the product.

“#ListenToMi! #Redmi is going AUDIO! 🔊 We’ve got some bass-dropping news coming your way soon! Can you guess what this is all about? 🤩 RT and make some noise! 🙌 #NoStringsAttached”, reads the tweet.

It is being speculated that Redmi could be launching the Redmi AirDots S in India. For those unaware, the company launched the Redmi AirDots S in China last month at 99.9 Yuan (approximately Rs. 1,000).

The earbuds feature 7.2mm drivers and offer IPX4 water resistance. There is support for environmental noise cancelation and voice assistants as well. The Indian variant of Redmi AirDots may feature support for Google Assistant and Siri.

The Redmi AirDots S comes with Bluetooth 5.0 in terms of connectivity. The company has added an ultra-low latency mode that can be triggered with a triple press for better efficiency.

In terms of battery life, the TWS earbuds offer 4 hours of playback time on a single charge that extends to a total of 12 hours with the charging case. That is, you get two complete charges with the case.

The teaser also doesn’t reveal the launch date of the upcoming audio product. However, we could expect the company to announce the date in the coming days. If the Redmi AirDots S makes its way to India, we could expect similar pricing in the country.