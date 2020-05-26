After multiple leaks and teasers, Realme has officially taken the wraps off its newest flagship smartphone – Realme X3 SuperZoom during an online event today. Realme X3 SuperZoom is a successor to the popular Realme X2 Pro from last year. Though it still is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC from last year, the cameras and design have gotten a major upgrade.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, the Chinese giant loved shiny back panels and Realme X3 SuperZoom is no exception. You can see light streaks on the rear panel, which includes only a quad-camera setup. You will also find a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard, which doubles as the power button. There’s also a dual-camera punch-hole display on the front.

Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might sound like a downgrade from the 90Hz AMOLED panel on the Realme X2 Pro but it’s a cost-cutting measure to make the overall device appealing to the masses. The panel boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2400 resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Also, you may have noticed that the waterdrop notch in its predecessor has now been replaced with a dual-camera punch-hole cutout. It houses a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, making it super easy for you to capture group selfies. This is the same as the flagship Realme X50 Pro.

This smartphone, as you may have already read, is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset from last year. Realme X3 SuperZoom scores 517,743 points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. You also get 12GB of LPDRR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage onboard. There’s only a single variant available in Europe.

The device should be a joy for gamers to use as Realme has also baked a VC cooling system into this flagship to keep the temperatures in check Realme X3 SuperZoom runs Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, Realme X3 SuperZoom massive gains over the Realme X2 Pro. It’s still a quad-camera system helmed by a 64MP primary sensor. But, you now have an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 115-degree FOV, an 8MP periscope camera with OIS, 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid digital zoom capability, and finally, a 2MP macro lens that lets you get as close as 4cm to the subjects.

Not only did Realme add a periscope camera to this flagship but also a new Starry Mode that lets you click some cool pictures, like the one shown below. The company also explains how the feature works in the video below. You also get a variety of video-centric features like ultra-wide video, portrait mode, and a lot more.

They won't believe the pictures you will take with our #realmeX3SuperZoom! Shooting the stars will be easier than ever. Don't miss our launch event tomorrow at 10:30 AM CEST pic.twitter.com/j7pn09TH2I — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) May 25, 2020

Realme X3 SuperZoom comes equipped with a 4,200mAh battery pack with 30W Dart charging support, which is fast but not the fastest. This is a downgrade from the 50W SuperVOOC quick charging technology you get on its predecessor. Still, you can fully juice up the battery onboard in under one hour.

Price and Availability

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has been priced at €499 (around Rs. 41,399) for the single 12GB+256GB variant. We can expect it to launch at around Rs. 32,000 in India very soon.

The smartphone will be available in two stunning color variants, namely Arctic White and Glacier Blue. It is now up for pre-order and will go on sale starting from June 2. So, are you excited to get your hands on this smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.