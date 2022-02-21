Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Smartphone Charging Tech at MWC 2022

Realme wants to up its ‘fast charging’ game, and for this, the company has announced that it will launch the world’s fastest smartphone charging technology during this year’s Mobile World Congress event. Here’s what we can expect from the company.

Realme’s New Fast Charging Tech Unveiling Soon

The company’s new fast-charging tech will be introduced on February 28, which is the first day of MWC 2022. The event will go on until March 3. While Realme has claimed the technology to be the fastest, we still don’t know the kind of fast charging it will support.

That said, we have a hint. Realme is speculated to announce its 150W fast charging tech, which could come with support for Oppo’s 160W fast charger. There’s no word on how fast it will be as compared to the current 120W fast charging tech. Although the technology is slower than Xiaomi’s 200W technology, you must know that it hasn’t gone commercial yet.

Realme’s new tech will join the 125W UltraDart fast charging, which was announced two years ago. It is claimed to charge a Realme phone by 33% in just 3 mins. It too hasn’t reached any commercial smartphone yet.

The company has revealed that the new fast charging technology will be a part of its ‘Go Premium’ strategy,’ for which (amongst other innovative technologies) it will invest 70% of its R&D resources. Realme believes that “the new charging technology will break current barriers and will enable users to charge their smartphones in a much shorter period of time.“

Meanwhile, Realme, at the recent Realme 9 Pro series launch event in India, announced that it will launch the GT 2 series globally at MWC 2022. To recall, the flagship phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset was announced back in January this year.

To know more about this fast charging tech, we will have to wait for a week. Until then, do tell us about your guesses on how fact Realme’s charging tech could be in the comments below!