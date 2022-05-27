Realme Pad X to Soon Come to India; Teases CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme, just a day ago, introduced the Realme Pad X in China, which is its first tablet with a stylus. While it is expected to eventually land in India, a recent teaser by the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth reveals that this could happen super soon. Here are the details to know.

Realme Pad X Teased in India

Realme’s Madhav Sheth recently shared a tweet and teased the launch of the Realme Pad X provided a condition is fulfilled. The condition required 300 retweets of the teaser tweet. #realmePadX has been launched in China. Do you all want it to be launched in India as well?



300 retweets on this post and we will bring it to India! pic.twitter.com/28ITzZHCCy— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 26, 2022

As we can expect, the target has been achieved, thus, confirming the Realme X Pad launch in India. At the time of writing this article, Sheth’s tweet has been retweeted 498 times and more numbers are expected.

However, you should know that neither Sheth nor Realme has revealed when exactly the Realme Pad X will launch in India. Given that this was teased pretty soon after the Pad X’s launch in China, the Indian launch could take place soon. The Realme Pad X will join the existing Realme Pad and the Pad Mini in India.

To recall, the Realme Pad X comes with stylus support and appears similar to the Oppo Pad with a few differences here and there. It sports a flat-edge design and comes in blue, black, and neon green colors. The tablet has an 11-inch 2K display, which has Rheinland’s Low Blue Light Certification and is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset. Although, the rumor mill hinted at a Snapdragon 870 SoC for the Realme Pad X.

The device comes with an 8,340mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and runs Realme UI for Pad. It has a 13MP rear camera and features a 105-degree selfie shooter. Additional details include Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res audio, four speakers, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Realme Pad X has a starting price of CNY 1,199 (~ Rs 13,800) and therefore, we can expect it to fall in the budget price segment in India.

Since we still need more concrete details on Realme Pad X’s launch in India, it’s best to wait for them to appear. We will let you know about them, so, keep visiting Beebom for more details. Also, do share your launch date expectations of the Realme Pad X with us in the comments below.