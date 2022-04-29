Realme Pad Mini with 8.7-inch Display, Unisoc Chipset Launched Starting at Rs 10,999

While Xiaomi targets productivity users and binge-watchers with the recent launch of Xiaomi Pad 5 in India, Realme continues its assault on the entry-level segment. The Realme Pad Mini arrives as the second tablet from the company, targeting students and kids with its large screen, modest performance, and affordable price tag. Here are the complete specs, price, and availability details of the Realme Pad Mini.

Realme Pad Mini: Specs and Features

Starting with the design, the Realme Pad Mini is a compact tablet with an aluminum alloy-based unibody chassis. The tablet weighs 372g and is only 7.59mm thick. There is also a 5MP selfie shooter on the front and a single 8MP camera on the rear. The rear camera can record 1080p videos at 30FPS.

The Pad Mini features an 8.7-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (1340 x 800p) resolution, an 84.6% screen-to-body ratio, and a 5:3 aspect ratio. Compared to the original Realme Pad’s 10.4-inch screen, the Pad Mini’s display is much smaller, and you can even hold this tablet in one hand.

Under the hood, the Realme Pad Mini is backed by the Unisoc T616 processor. You will also find up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD slot). There is also a 6,400mAh battery onboard that supports 18W fast charging. The device also supports reverse charging technology to charge wireless accessories.

Moreover, the tablet comes with dual stereo speakers, LTE network support, a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity options. The device runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition, which is more like stock Android than ColorOS.

Price and Availability

This tablet comes in two configurations – 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB. These further have Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants, which means you get to choose from among four options. The Realme Pad Mini is priced starting at Rs 10,999, and you can find the prices for all the variants right here:

3GB + 64GB (Wi-Fi) – Rs 10,999

4GB + 64GB (Wi-Fi) – Rs 12,999

3GB + 64GB (Wi-Fi + LTE) – Rs 12,999

4GB + 64GB (Wi-Fi + LTE) – Rs 14,999

The Realme Pad Mini comes in two color variants – blue and gray. It will be available to buy starting from 2nd May on Flipkart, Realme’s online store, and offline retail partners. You will get Rs 2,000 discount on all the variants during the company’s 4th anniversary sale that runs from 2nd May to 9th May.