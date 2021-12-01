Motorola Edge X30 Will be the First Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Smartphone; Launches on Dec 9

Since the release of the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, Android phone makers are now in the race to introduce the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphones. After Xiaomi, Realme, and even Oppo confirmed the launch of their upcoming devices with Qualcomm’s latest high-end SoC, Motorola has decided to get ahead of the game. It has now announced the name and launch date of its 8 Gen 1 smartphone, which is the Motorola Edge X30.

Motorola, via a Weibo post, has announced that it will launch the Motorola Edge X30 as the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device will hit the stage on December 9 in China.

Image: Motorola/Weibo

For those who don’t know, Xiaomi was expected to introduce the Xiaomi 12 as the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone but turns out, Motorola has won this race. Unless the company decides to announce a launch date before December 9, which is an unlikely situation. The Xiaomi 12 is likely to go official on December 12.

As for the Motorola Edge X30, its teaser image doesn’t reveal any details. But, we do have some rumors to go through. It is suggested that the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It could come with three rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is expected to be a 60MP sensor, which will be a highlight of this smartphone. It might be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68.2W fast charging.

To recall, the Xiaomi 12 and Realme GT 2 Pro are also confirmed to come with the newly-launched 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. Even Oppo has given out an official word that it will launch a flagship phone with the same chip but in the first quarter of 2022.

There are a number of other phones that will launch with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip but we don’t have many details on it. We will keep you posted on the same, so stay tuned for more information.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x 91Mobiles