New Evidence of “RealityOS” Hints at the Arrival of Apple’s AR/VR Headset Soon

Apple has been long-rumored to introduce its AR/VR headset but recent information hinted at a delayed launch. Now, details regarding its “RealityOS” have popped up, that too, right before the start of WWDC 2022, hinting at a sooner-than-expected launch of the headset. Here are the details.

“RealityOS” trademark details leaked

New trademark filings for RealityOS, the operating system for Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset have now been found by Vox Media product manager Parker Ortolani. It is said that the trademark filings have been filed by a company called Realityo Systems LLC. Now, you might wonder what Apple has to do with this. It cannot be a coincidence that the “realityOS” trademark owned by a company that seemingly doesn’t exist and is specifically for “wearable computer hardware” is being filed around the world on June 8, 2022 https://t.co/myoRbOvgJa + https://t.co/AH97r95EMn pic.twitter.com/uvsiZCj2rR— Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) May 29, 2022

The answer is that this could possibly be a shell company created by Apple to secretly carry ahead its work on its headset. The reason for this speculation is a two-parter. First of all, this company doesn’t really exist, and second of all, Realityo Systems LLC has the same address as Yosemite Research LLC, another shell company Apple created to register macOS updates.

The appearance of the trademarks hints at some official announcement regarding the Apple AR/VR headset if not a proper launch. To recall, it was suggested that the company might delay the launch by 2023. It was earlier expected this year. While we all expect some announcement at WWDC 2022, scheduled to start on June 6, that might not be the case. Mark Gurman has also revealed that Apple won’t hold “a full-blown presentation” at the event. Although, it might simply give a glimpse at its plans, much like how Google previewed some of its products at its I/O 2022 event.

For those who don’t know, Apple’s mixed reality headset is expected to include both the AR and VR experiences and come with two processors with Mac-level computing power. Apple is most likely to add “comprehensive” app support and could add various exciting capabilities to its headset.

You should know that we still don’t have any concrete word on Apple’s mixed reality headset and hence, the aforementioned details should be treated as just rumors. We will have to wait for Apple to finally let out details on its AR/VR headset venture. We will definitely let you know once this happens. So, stay tuned to this space, and don’t forget to share your thoughts on this in the comments below.