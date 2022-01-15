Apple Might Delay its AR/VR Headset Plans Until 2023: Bloomberg

Apple’s most anticipated product of 2022 is arguably its long-rumored AR/ VR headset. It has been making headlines for so long and many rumors have hinted at its launch this year. But fresh information from Bloomberg suggests that won’t be the case. There are high chances of Apple’s AR/ VR headset launch being delayed until 2023.

Apple’s AR/ VR Headset Might Not Launch This Year

A Bloomberg report reveals that the alleged Apple AR/ VR product has camera, overheating, and software issues, which is the reason why its launch may be delayed by a few months. Earlier, it was speculated to launch this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), alongside the next-gen iOS 16, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

As per the new schedule, the Apple AR/ VR headset might release by the end of 2022 and will be made commercially available by 2023. It is also suggested that Apple might focus on building AR/VR apps and even a dedicated app store of those apps, which might get announced at its WWDC 2023 event.

From what we can infer, the device doesn’t seem to be facing a major delay and might reach only a few months late, considering we never knew if it would be available to buy this year itself. It remains to be seen what actually Apple plans to do, considering the company hasn’t really given any concrete information on its AR/ VR headset plans.

As for what to expect from the headgear whenever it launches, it might involve something high-end. The Apple headset is expected to come with two processors with Mac-level computing power, possible support for two or three high-resolution displays, comprehensive app support, and loads more. It is even expected to replace iPhones in 10 years if it succeeds as a product.

Yet again, we don’t really know what Apple has up its sleeves. It is yet to confirm on the AR headset details, for which we need to wait. And we will keep you updated with whatever information we get, so sit tight and stay tuned.