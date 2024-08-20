Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 With Cortex-A720 Core

After releasing the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 in March, Qualcomm is back with another mid-tier chipset, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. Now, if you are following Qualcomm’s strange naming scheme, you would rightly guess that the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 sits below the Plus variant in the 7-series segment.

The new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset brings an octa-core CPU setup and it’s built on TSMC’s 4nm process node (N4P). It packs 1x Cortex-A720 core clocked at 2.5GHz, 3x Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and 4x Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

The inclusion of all the latest ARM cores is a welcome move in the mid-tier segment. Qualcomm says the CPU is 20% more powerful than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. Image Courtesy: Qualcomm

As for the Adreno GPU, Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 delivers a substantial 40% better graphics performance than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

The new chipset brings features like AFME (Adreno Frame Motion Engine) for generating additional frames, Adaptive Perf Engine 3.0, and VRS Pro (Variable Refresh Shading). Overall, the new mid-tier chipset is 12% more power-efficient than its predecessor.

Coming to the Hexagon NPU, it brings about 30% better AI performance and supports many new Generative AI features such as multi-language translation and transcription, on the device. On the connectivity front, you have Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and an integrated 5G modem that can deliver a peak download speed of up to 2.9Gbps.

The triple 12-bit Spectra ISP is also quite capable and supports up to a 200MP camera sensor. It can also shoot 4K HDR videos. All in all, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 may not pack premium Cortex-X series cores, but for affordable Android devices, the new mid-tier chipset packs a punch.

Qualcomm says Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and Sharp will launch their Android devices with this SoC in the coming months.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Specifications