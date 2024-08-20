Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Will Feature Oryon CPU, Confirms Leak

In February 2024, Qualcomm’s Chief Marketing Officer at the Mobile Word Congress (MWC) said that Snapdragon mobile platforms will be reinvented with the Oryon CPU, and it’s turning out to be true. A leaked slide (via Smartprix) reveals that Qualcomm is indeed bringing Oryon CPU cores with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The new Oryon core, developed by the Nuvia team inside Qualcomm, is already available on Snapdragon X series processors for Windows PCs including Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus. The newly designed CPU core is being hailed as mighty powerful but also draws relatively more power than Apple chipsets.

Image Courtesy: Smartprix

Apart from that, the slide also confirms that the upcoming flagship chipset is moving to a 3nm process node, most likely developed in TSMC’s foundry. Next, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4’s leaked Geekbench listing confirms that it’s going to be a 2+6 CPU setup with 2x Oryon cores clocked at 4.09GHz (a first for mobile Snapdragon chipset), and 6x Oryon cores clocked at 2.78GHz.

Image Courtesy: Weibo

Besides the Oryon CPU, the slide says there will be two Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 variants — SM8750 and SM8750P — a standard variant and likely a more performant variant for exclusive use on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

The GPU is said to be Adreno 830 on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 which will deliver the best graphics performance and power efficiency. On the AI front, Qualcomm seems to have developed a Low-Power AI (LPAI) subsystem with a dedicated DSP and an AI accelerator for quick, always-on AI experiences.

So are you excited for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset or worried about its power consumption? Let us know in the comments below.