Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 with Flagship Features

After launching the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, its newest premium tier chipset with some downgrades, earlier this week, Qualcomm is back with a new midrange chipset in the Snapdragon 7 series lineup. The new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset is a successor to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which was unveiled a few months back in November 2023.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset brings a better CPU, significantly upgraded GPU, and a powerful NPU to deliver on-device AI features.

In comparison to the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, which was released in March 2023, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 delivers 15% better CPU performance. Built on TSMC’s 4nm process node, the CPU packs a powerful single Cortex-X4 core clocked up to 2.8GHz, 4x performance cores (Cortex-A720) clocked up to 2.6GHz, and 3x efficiency cores (Cortex-A520) clocked up to 1.9GHz.

In the GPU department, Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 offers an upgraded Adreno GPU (Adreno 732 likely) that offers a 45% improvement over the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. It also packs a few flagship gaming features such as Super Resolution, Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 (AFME), Game Post Processing Accelerator, HDR gaming, Shadow Denoiser, and more.

Image Courtesy: Qualcomm

The Hexagon NPU on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 has seen the most improvement. It can now power on-device Generative AI features and can run smaller LLMs and vision models like Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, and Gemini Nano.

On the ISP front as well, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 packs many flagship features. It can now perform semantic segmentation for up to 12 layers, capture photos up to 200MP, supports Bokeh Engine 2, and brings features like Snapdragon Low Light Vision and Video Super Resolution. There is also support for Google Ultra HDR photo capture.

Coming to connectivity on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, you get the Snapdragon X63 5G modem, the same modem available on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. It can deliver a peak download speed of up to 4.2 Gbps. Plus, Qualcomm has brought the upgraded FastConnect 7800 system for local connectivity which is seen on the flagship Snapdragon 8/8s Gen 3 chipset.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset offers Wi-Fi 7 with HBS (High Band Simultaneous) Multi-Link for unparalleled speed. And you also get Bluetooth 5.4 and LE Audio support. Finally, there is NavIC support, LPDDR5X memory speed up to 4200 MHz, and UFS 4.0 support.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Specifications

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Process Node TSMC 4nm CPU Octa-core Kryo CPU

1x 2.8GHz (Cortex-X4)

4x 2.6GHz (Cortex-A720 likely)

3x 1.9GHz (Cortex-A520 likely) GPU Adreno 732 GPU (likely)

Super Resolution

AFME 2.0

Game Post Processing Accelerator NPU Hexagon NPU

Run on-device AI models Camera Support Cognitive ISP, Triple 18-bit ISPs

Up to 200MP photo capture

108MP ZSL, 64+36 ZSL, 36+36+36 ZSL

4K HDR video capture at 60 FPS

Google Ultra HDR photo capture

HDR10+, Dolby Vision Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, LE Modem Snapdragon X63 5G Modem

Peak Download Speed 4.2 Gbps Storage / RAM Support UFS 4.0

LPDDR5X memory up to 4200MHz NavIC Support Yes

Qualcomm says OnePlus, realme, and Sharp are going to launch smartphones with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset in the coming months. If you are interested in the latest flagship chipsets, read our comparison between Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 8 Gen 3 for all the details.