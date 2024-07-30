Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Launched for Affordable 5G Phones

Super high-speed 5G connectivity has become quite common for everyone these days. But there is still a segment of users who aren’t able to afford those expensive 5G phones. For them, Qualcomm is launching the new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, which aims to bring gigabit speeds at an entry-level price tag.

In a recent press release, the company shed light on their new 4 series chipset, which is based on a 4nm process node. This is an underpowered version of last year’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 which also targets entry-level smartphones. But I guess this CPU will help bring the cost further down. Talking about its structure, it has 2x performance cores at 2.0 GHz and 6x efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz.

It will be able to take 80 MP single-shot photos and image stabilization. For charging, there is 40-watt fast charging and support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 Plus technology.

However, the main highlight remains the ability to reach 1 Gigabit 5G speeds. Qualcomm’s senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Chris Patrick, stated, “The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible”. As for other connectivity options, you will find support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. You can check the detailed specifications of the chipset here.

Xiaomi will be the first brand to release a phone with this processor later this year. There are many people around the globe that still stuck with sluggish internet speeds and aren’t able to switch to a better service for monetary reasons, putting a break on their growth. This new chipset might encourage manufacturers to make more affordable devices to bring the prowess of 5G to everyone.