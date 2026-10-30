Home > News > PUBG Is Getting a Live-Action Netflix Series with Donald Glover

PUBG Is Getting a Live-Action Netflix Series with Donald Glover

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
The iconic PUBG character with a white shirt and a Level 3 Helmet (left), Donald Glover on Hot Ones (right).
Image Credit: Krafton/First We Feast
In Short
  • PUBG is getting a live-action series on Netflix, with Donald Glover set to star and direct.
  • Donald Glover will executive produce and write the series with his brother, Stephen Glover.
  • Plot details for the Netflix series are currently being kept under wraps.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

PUBG continues to expand beyond the game itself, even years after its 2017 release. After Krafton announced the roguelite shooter PUBG DED.NET at Gamescom 2026, Variety now reports that Netflix is developing a live-action PUBG series with popular American actor Donald Glover set to executive produce, write, and star.

According to Variety’s exclusive report, Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover will executive produce and write the live-action PUBG show. Donald Glover also plans to direct the Netflix series, while Taeseok Jang and Sujin Lee will executive produce for Krafton’s entertainment division LV3H, formerly PUBG Entertainment.

PUBG PC official image with the main character sitting with his iconic white shirt and Level 3 Helmet.
Image Credit: Krafton

Krafton hasn’t revealed the official plot details for the Netflix show yet, but given the game lacks a coherent plot, it’ll be interesting to see how Glover approaches the series. For those unaware, PUBG is a battle royale game where players land on maps like Erangel and Sanhok, collect loot, and fight to be the last one standing for a “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.”

Donald Glover recently voiced Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, released on April 1, 2026. He and his brother Stephen Glover have also collaborated on several projects, including FX’s Atlanta and Amazon Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, both of which received critical acclaim.

Variety’s report doesn’t include a release window for PUBG’s Netflix series, so it will be a while before Donald puts on the iconic white tee and Level 3 Helmet from the game, if that’s even the character he’s playing.

PUBG is the latest to join Netflix’s slew of video game adaptations alongside the Gears of War movie, the Assassin’s Creed series, the animated Diablo series, and much more. ARC Raiders and The Finals are also being adapted into film and TV series, so there’s a lot to look forward to for fans of both video games and movies/series.

That said, are you looking forward to the PUBG Netflix series? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
Bungie Reveals Destiny 2’s Unvaulting Roadmap, but You’ll Have to Wait Until 2028
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 30, 2026
Elder Scrolls 6 Official Title and Reveal Window Teased in New Report
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 29, 2026
Bandai Namco Data Breach Hits Over 300,000 Users as Third-Party Leak Exposes Millions of Records
Shubham Chaurasia Oct 28, 2026
Mass Effect 5 Composer Shares 22 Minutes of Unreleased Music Days After BioWare Shutdown
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 27, 2026
#Tags
Miscfeatured
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Phantom Blade Zero Surpasses 700K Players on Steam in Just 24 Hours of Launch
    Phantom Blade Zero Surpasses 700K Players on Steam in Just 24 Hours of Launch
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    Kojima's OD: Knock Gets a New Photorealistic Poster Featuring Sophia Lillis
    Kojima's OD: Knock Gets a New Photorealistic Poster Featuring Sophia Lillis
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Bungie Reveals Destiny 2's Unvaulting Roadmap, but You'll Have to Wait Until 2028
    Bungie Reveals Destiny 2's Unvaulting Roadmap, but You'll Have to Wait Until 2028
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Death Stranding Isolations Anime Gets First Teaser, Coming in 2027
    Death Stranding Isolations Anime Gets First Teaser, Coming in 2027
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Elder Scrolls 6 Official Title and Reveal Window Teased in New Report
    Elder Scrolls 6 Official Title and Reveal Window Teased in New Report
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    The Duskbloods Delayed to 2027 as FromSoftware Plans Final Gameplay Adjustments
    The Duskbloods Delayed to 2027 as FromSoftware Plans Final Gameplay Adjustments
    Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
    GTA 6 Includes a Fully Functional Public Transport System with Buses and Rails
    GTA 6 Includes a Fully Functional Public Transport System with Buses and Rails
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary