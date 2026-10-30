PUBG Is Getting a Live-Action Netflix Series with Donald Glover

PUBG continues to expand beyond the game itself, even years after its 2017 release. After Krafton announced the roguelite shooter PUBG DED.NET at Gamescom 2026, Variety now reports that Netflix is developing a live-action PUBG series with popular American actor Donald Glover set to executive produce, write, and star.

According to Variety’s exclusive report, Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover will executive produce and write the live-action PUBG show. Donald Glover also plans to direct the Netflix series, while Taeseok Jang and Sujin Lee will executive produce for Krafton’s entertainment division LV3H, formerly PUBG Entertainment.

Image Credit: Krafton

Krafton hasn’t revealed the official plot details for the Netflix show yet, but given the game lacks a coherent plot, it’ll be interesting to see how Glover approaches the series. For those unaware, PUBG is a battle royale game where players land on maps like Erangel and Sanhok, collect loot, and fight to be the last one standing for a “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.”

Donald Glover recently voiced Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, released on April 1, 2026. He and his brother Stephen Glover have also collaborated on several projects, including FX’s Atlanta and Amazon Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, both of which received critical acclaim.

Variety’s report doesn’t include a release window for PUBG’s Netflix series, so it will be a while before Donald puts on the iconic white tee and Level 3 Helmet from the game, if that’s even the character he’s playing.

PUBG is the latest to join Netflix’s slew of video game adaptations alongside the Gears of War movie, the Assassin’s Creed series, the animated Diablo series, and much more. ARC Raiders and The Finals are also being adapted into film and TV series, so there’s a lot to look forward to for fans of both video games and movies/series.

That said, are you looking forward to the PUBG Netflix series? Tell us in the comments section below.