Home > News > WoW Forever’s Controller Support Is More than Plug-and-Play, Blizzard Explains How It Works

WoW Forever’s Controller Support Is More than Plug-and-Play, Blizzard Explains How It Works

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
Wow Forever supports controller at launch
Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment and Xbox
In Short
  • World of Warcraft: Forever launches on November 4, 2026, with official Gamepad (Alpha) support.
  • Players can use controllers to manage abilities, cast spells, move around, and navigate the interface.
  • Controller support can be enabled through the Options menu, with additional customization available.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

World of Warcraft: Forever’s release is just around the corner, with the game set to launch on November 4. The franchise has traditionally been built around keyboard and mouse. However, Blizzard is taking a little bit more flexible route with this new release by introducing official controller support at launch.

The traditional keyboard-and-mouse setup was reliable because it gives players easy access to multiple keybinds for managing abilities, navigating menus, and fighting enemies across Azeroth. However, with controller support like in Deadlock, it will offer another way to experience the game.

WoW Forever Controller Wheel
Image Credit: Blizzard (via Xbox Wire)

The feature is being called Gamepad (Alpha) and was highlighted in a new Xbox Wire article published on November 2. It offered a closer look at how players can use a controller in WoW Forever. The Alpha label suggests Blizzard is still looking to further improve the experience.

Players can enable controller support by heading to the Options menu from the main screen and checking the Gamepad (Alpha) setting. Once activated, the on-screen button prompts will change to match the connected controller, making it easier to understand the available inputs.

Unlike keyboard-and-mouse, combat on Gamepad also uses a different approach. It utilizes the controller’s triggers and bumpers to cycle through different actions mapped to its face buttons. This allows players to access abilities, cast spells, and manage encounters in the new vanilla version of WoW revealed at BlizzCon 2026.

WoW Forever action controls
Image Credit: Blizzard (via Xbox Wire)

To make it more customizable, there are also options available through the Options menu and Edit Mode. Players can adjust their interface to make it more comfortable for controller use, while the Compact Action Bar option can help free up screen space.

World of Warcraft: Forever launches globally on November 4 at 3 PM PST on Mac and PC. The experience will be included with an existing World of Warcraft subscription or Game Time. So players don’t need to purchase a separate expansion, unlike Xbox Game Pass cloud limits.

Related Articles
Diablo 5 Will Support Multiplayer like Diablo 4, but Blizzard Isn’t Revealing More Yet
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 14, 2026
Diablo Netflix Animated Series Announced at BlizzCon 2026
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 13, 2026
Diablo 5 Announced for Spring 2029 Release, Set in Post-Apocalyptic “Fallen Sanctuary”
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 13, 2026
StarCraft Open-World Game Announced at BlizzCon, Coming in 2030
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 13, 2026
#Tags
Misc
Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Mark Tilbury's GTA 6 Advice Is Going Viral for Its $5,000 Money-Saving Twist
    Mark Tilbury's GTA 6 Advice Is Going Viral for Its $5,000 Money-Saving Twist
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
    Longtime GTA Fan Passes Away Weeks Before GTA 6 Release, Community Pays Tribute
    Longtime GTA Fan Passes Away Weeks Before GTA 6 Release, Community Pays Tribute
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    GTA 6 Hype Has Reached Concerning Levels as Fans Consider Giving Up Their Pets to Play Early
    GTA 6 Hype Has Reached Concerning Levels as Fans Consider Giving Up Their Pets to Play Early
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    This Fortnite Glitch Lets You Open Vaults Without Keys to Farm Pirate Shop Token Fast
    This Fortnite Glitch Lets You Open Vaults Without Keys to Farm Pirate Shop Token Fast
    Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
    Former Xbox COO Breaks Silence on Microsoft Exit, Denies Policy Violations
    Former Xbox COO Breaks Silence on Microsoft Exit, Denies Policy Violations
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Warzone Season 1 Roadmap Brings New Maps and More to MW4
    Warzone Season 1 Roadmap Brings New Maps and More to MW4
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Until Dawn 2 Gets Exclusive Gameplay Showcase Next Month
    Until Dawn 2 Gets Exclusive Gameplay Showcase Next Month
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary