WoW Forever’s Controller Support Is More than Plug-and-Play, Blizzard Explains How It Works

World of Warcraft: Forever’s release is just around the corner, with the game set to launch on November 4. The franchise has traditionally been built around keyboard and mouse. However, Blizzard is taking a little bit more flexible route with this new release by introducing official controller support at launch.

The traditional keyboard-and-mouse setup was reliable because it gives players easy access to multiple keybinds for managing abilities, navigating menus, and fighting enemies across Azeroth. However, with controller support like in Deadlock, it will offer another way to experience the game.

Image Credit: Blizzard (via Xbox Wire)

The feature is being called Gamepad (Alpha) and was highlighted in a new Xbox Wire article published on November 2. It offered a closer look at how players can use a controller in WoW Forever. The Alpha label suggests Blizzard is still looking to further improve the experience.

Players can enable controller support by heading to the Options menu from the main screen and checking the Gamepad (Alpha) setting. Once activated, the on-screen button prompts will change to match the connected controller, making it easier to understand the available inputs.

Unlike keyboard-and-mouse, combat on Gamepad also uses a different approach. It utilizes the controller’s triggers and bumpers to cycle through different actions mapped to its face buttons. This allows players to access abilities, cast spells, and manage encounters in the new vanilla version of WoW revealed at BlizzCon 2026.

Image Credit: Blizzard (via Xbox Wire)

To make it more customizable, there are also options available through the Options menu and Edit Mode. Players can adjust their interface to make it more comfortable for controller use, while the Compact Action Bar option can help free up screen space.

World of Warcraft: Forever launches globally on November 4 at 3 PM PST on Mac and PC. The experience will be included with an existing World of Warcraft subscription or Game Time. So players don’t need to purchase a separate expansion, unlike Xbox Game Pass cloud limits.