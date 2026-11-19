Ever since Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA 6 will target 30 FPS on every supported console, fans have been up in arms. PS5 Pro buyers have been especially bitter about the lack of a 60 FPS mode in GTA 6, asking the developer why the game lacks a performance mode.

Well, Rockstar Games decided to settle the debate once and for all on launch day, saying PS5 Pro isn’t ‘powerful enough‘ to handle the game’s complexities.

Yes, those expecting a 40 FPS or 60 FPS mode on PS5 Pro in the future, that might not happen. In an interview with Kotaku, Rockstar has confirmed that 60 FPS support for GTA 6 is out of the question.

The massive open world of Leonida, greater NPC density, visual fidelity, and the level of detail in GTA 6 make it impossible. Rockstar’s Technology Production Director Marc Chambers explained this in detail.

Why GTA 6 Is Locked at 30 FPS Even on PS5 Pro?

Here’s their official statement on why even the PS5 Pro doesn’t support 60 FPS for GTA 6:

Our base presentation makes use of ray-traced reflections and global illumination. On the PS5 Pro, this is enhanced with the addition of ray-traced shadows, as well as overall added clarity through the use of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). The PS5 Pro features an upgraded graphics processor and upscaling technology that we leverage to increase the game’s visual fidelity. While the PS5 Pro’s central processor is slightly better than the PS5 base console, it is not powerful enough to run the game’s complex simulation at higher frame rates.

While Chambers mentions that what’s being delivered to players is the ‘base’ presentation of GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro, it seems Rockstar is not ready to compromise on the graphics quality and visuals for a minor FPS boost.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games (screenshot by Beebom)

Though 60 FPS is the industry standard for modern AAA games today, Rockstar is sticking to their guns. The scale of GTA 6’s map is bigger than GTA 5 and RDR 2. It is enormous, which, when paired with ray tracing, illumination, and other graphics options, offers one of the best-looking experiences known to gamers.

And even though I’ve only spent around two-odd hours in Leonida, 30 FPS gameplay has been fine. I haven’t noticed any frame drops or issues on my PS5 yet, and neither have others. So, despite any complaints about the game being capped at 30 FPS, GTA 6 got glowing reviews and a 99 Metacritic score at launch.