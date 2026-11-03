Dead by Daylight Dev Apologizes After Giving TheBurntPeanut Free DLC Access

Dead by Daylight is facing community backlash after a developer gifted popular Twitch streamer TheBurntPeanut free access to the game’s DLC content. This happened during his Halloween weekend livestream, sparking backlash from players. This prompted developer Behaviour Interactive to issue an open apology and address the controversy.

The incident took place during the livestream on October 31, 2026, when a developer granted TheBurntPeanut access to all Dead by Daylight‘s DLC characters and perks for free. At first, even the streamer appeared surprised and jokingly referred to it as “streamer privileges.”

The situation took a turn when the official Dead by Daylight Twitch account responded to his comments, saying, “WE CAN TAKE THE HEAT! THEY ARE YOURS TO KEEP.” This statement did not go down well with the community, and they started questioning why the streamer was given free access to content that others have to purchase.

Image Credit: TheBurntPeanut (Via Twitch)

Following the incident, Behaviour Interactive addressed the situation through the DbD Pulse X account on November 2. It clarified that while giving creators access to in-game content for promotional purposes is common practice, the decision involving TheBurntPeanut was made without the necessary approvals.

The studio also acknowledged that the team member’s comments during the livestream didn’t reflect Dead by Daylight’s core values. The developer apologized to the community and confirmed that it had started reviewing its internal processes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The studio has also stated that it doesn’t support threats directed at its employees and asked players not to participate in such behaviour. However, the response did not end there. On November 3, it released a four-part follow-up statement on its official Dead by Daylight X account, explaining the reasoning behind the decision and outlining the steps it plans to take.

For now, the developer has confirmed that it has removed the content granted to TheBurntPeanut. Additionally, the studio confirmed that it is taking appropriate internal action regarding the team members involved in the incident. Check out some Dead by Daylight codes if you’re jumping in for the upcoming update.