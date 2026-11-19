Marvel Rivals is marking its second anniversary this week, and the celebrations begin with a new update on November 19, 2026. The patch transforms Times Square into Galactic Center, where players can claim anniversary rewards. There’s also new store content alongside fixes for several heroes. Here are the complete patch notes for version 20261119.

Marvel Rivals November 19 Patch Notes for Version 20261119

As announced by the developers on the official Marvel Rivals X account, there will be no server downtime, so players can update the game and jump back in without waiting for maintenance.

The most exciting addition is to the Times Square area in Marvel Rivals, which gets a new anniversary area called Galactic Center. The center features a main stage, shops, and an various arcade. Players can earn up to 1,900 Units during the Anniversary Check-In Event by logging in and visiting Galacta Bot. The event runs until December 11 at 2:30 PM IST.

All three costumes also feature in Pop & Win, which runs until December 18. The in-game store adds new costume chromas and Ultimate Ability VFX for the following heroes:

White Fox’s Jade Majesty

Jeff the Land Shark’s Noob Nibbler

Rocket Raccoon’s Retro Rocketeer

Image Credit: NetEase Games

There is also a new Pop & Win’s optional emoji setting which lets players remove emojis from the prize pool. Doing so reduces the pool to five balloons and caps its maximum total cost at 2,200 Units. Players who exclude emojis can buy one separately for 300 Units after getting the costume.

The update also brings fresh new Twitch Drops for the Marvel Rivals IGNITE Grand Finals. The drops include the IGNITE Black Widow (2026) costume, free Units, a dynamic spray, and commemorative rewards. Drops begin November 23 and will drop in waves throughout the tournament:

Group Stage: November 23 to November 25

Main Event – Wave 1: November 27 to November 29

Main Event – Wave 2: November 28 to November 29

Main Event – Wave 2: November 29 to December 27

Among the gameplay/hero changes, Marvel Rivals’ Nightcrawler is getting a huge QoL. He now gets an option to automatically accept Tandem Teleport invites. The patch also fixes issues with Black Cat’s Fortune-stealing ability and Mantis gaining Life Orbs from barriers and summons. Other fixes address sound effects, Times Square rank display, and costume visuals.