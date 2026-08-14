Gears of War Movie Producer Wants Video Game Adaptations to Be More Than Retellings

We’ve finally received some updates on Netflix’s Gears of War movie, thanks to producer Kelly McCormick. In an interview with GamesRadar, the producer revealed that Gears of War’s script is making “great progress,” and “it’s a perfect time for it,” as Gears of War: E-Day Open Beta is currently underway.

However, she notes that video game adaptations should contribute to a franchise’s lore rather than retell it.

When asked about her approach to Gears of War’s movie adaptation in the GamesRadar interview with McCormick, she said, “I think it’s a really special IP. People spend a lot of time in their games and love their games. But there’s more to give than what they’re doing in their games.“

Image Credit: The Coalition

The Gears of War movie producer also adds, “There’s more story to tell. And I think, to me, the games that we really respond to are games that have started a story but haven’t finished one, or a game that has so much to give story-wise.”

According to McCormick, a game like Gears of War and its movie adaptation should “communicate with each other.” She also notes how the movie must contribute to the next game and the game should contribute to the next movie in a video game like the upcoming Gears of War: E-Day.

Further expanding on the thought of a unified ecosystem, McCormick implies, “And they have a bit of an ecosystem where you can experience both of them and feel more connected to the game, but also feel more connected to the movie.”

According to EW’s Xbox 25th Anniversary report, the Netflix Gears movie will follow Delta Squad’s origin story of survival against the Locust horde, which sounds similar to the plot for Gears of War: E-Day. With Deadpool 2 director David Leitch at the helm, fans are expecting one hell of a ride.

Recently, God of War star Christopher Judge also criticized video game adaptations for failing to involve people from the games and simply retelling the same stories in a different medium. So, McCormick’s comments about adding to a game’s lore rather than copying it are certainly on the right track.