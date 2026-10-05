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ARC Raiders and The Finals Are Getting Movie and TV Adaptations

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
ARC Raiders and The Finals key art with the Chernin Entertainment logo in the middle.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Embark Studios and Chernin Entertainment are adapting ARC Raiders and The Finals for film and TV.
  • Chernin Entertainment will lead both adaptations after competing for the projects’ rights.
  • The production company's president of film says both IPs have "the potential to become major franchises across film and television."
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After SEGA announced video game adaptations of its three IPs, Crazy Taxi, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Stranger Than Heaven, a new report reveals that Nexon-owned Embark Studios is giving ARC Raiders and The Finals a similar treatment, with movies and TV adaptations in development at Chernin Entertainment, known for producing major hits such as The Backrooms.

According to Variety’s latest report, North Road Company’s Chernin Entertainment film and TV division has acquired the rights to become the lead producer for both ARC Raiders and The Finals movie series and TV adaptations. However, it’s unclear which IP will get a movie adaptation and which a TV series.

Embark Studios founder and CEO Patrick Sodeurland commented on bringing the two shooters to Hollywood, saying, “Nexon’s agreement with Chernin Entertainment is the next big step in growing ‘ARC Raiders’ and ‘The Finals’ into deeply integrated transmedia experiences that reward the passion of our global player community.”

Arc Raiders PvE Toggle Beta Test
Image Credit: Embark Studios

Meanwhile, the president of film at Chernin Entertainment, David Ready, said, “‘ARC Raiders’ and ‘The Finals’ are exactly the kind of opportunities we’ve been building towards at Chernin Entertainment: ambitious global IP with the potential to become major franchises across film and television.”

He further added that “Nexon and Embark have created visually stunning, atmospheric worlds that contain countless stories to tell. We’re honored they’ve trusted us to unite our film and television teams to tell those stories.”

For those unaware, ARC Raiders takes place on a ruined future Earth, where Raiders live in the underground settlement of Speranza and risk their lives on the surface scavenging resources while battling the mysterious ARC enemies that drove humanity underground.

Meanwhile, The Finals takes place in a futuristic virtual-reality game show, titled “THE FINALS,” where contestants compete for fame and fortune inside fully destructible arenas in the Meatspace.

So, both games have plenty of material for movies and TV adaptations, especially with ARC Raiders’ Frozen Trails update launching soon and giving Chernin Entertainment even more content to work with.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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