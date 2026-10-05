ARC Raiders and The Finals Are Getting Movie and TV Adaptations

After SEGA announced video game adaptations of its three IPs, Crazy Taxi, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Stranger Than Heaven, a new report reveals that Nexon-owned Embark Studios is giving ARC Raiders and The Finals a similar treatment, with movies and TV adaptations in development at Chernin Entertainment, known for producing major hits such as The Backrooms.

According to Variety’s latest report, North Road Company’s Chernin Entertainment film and TV division has acquired the rights to become the lead producer for both ARC Raiders and The Finals movie series and TV adaptations. However, it’s unclear which IP will get a movie adaptation and which a TV series.

Embark Studios founder and CEO Patrick Sodeurland commented on bringing the two shooters to Hollywood, saying, “Nexon’s agreement with Chernin Entertainment is the next big step in growing ‘ARC Raiders’ and ‘The Finals’ into deeply integrated transmedia experiences that reward the passion of our global player community.”

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Meanwhile, the president of film at Chernin Entertainment, David Ready, said, “‘ARC Raiders’ and ‘The Finals’ are exactly the kind of opportunities we’ve been building towards at Chernin Entertainment: ambitious global IP with the potential to become major franchises across film and television.”

He further added that “Nexon and Embark have created visually stunning, atmospheric worlds that contain countless stories to tell. We’re honored they’ve trusted us to unite our film and television teams to tell those stories.”

For those unaware, ARC Raiders takes place on a ruined future Earth, where Raiders live in the underground settlement of Speranza and risk their lives on the surface scavenging resources while battling the mysterious ARC enemies that drove humanity underground.

Meanwhile, The Finals takes place in a futuristic virtual-reality game show, titled “THE FINALS,” where contestants compete for fame and fortune inside fully destructible arenas in the Meatspace.

So, both games have plenty of material for movies and TV adaptations, especially with ARC Raiders’ Frozen Trails update launching soon and giving Chernin Entertainment even more content to work with.