Home > News > PUBG’s New Roguelite Shooter DED.NET Announced, Closed Beta Applications Open

PUBG’s New Roguelite Shooter DED.NET Announced, Closed Beta Applications Open

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
PUBG DED.NET featured image with a masked character.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Krafton and PUBG Studios have announced their next shooter title, PUBG DED.NET.
  • It's described as a first-person tactical shooter with roguelite elements.
  • Pre-registration for the Closed Beta is currently available on the game's website on all available platforms.
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Krafton and PUBG Studios announced their next multiplayer title at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026, called PUBG DED.NET, a first-person tactical shooter with roguelite elements. While Krafton hasn’t announced a release date or window, you can pre-register for the Closed Beta starting today on the game’s official website.

This was a completely unexpected announcement, as we couldn’t anticipate it in our Gamescom ONL 2026 predictions list. PUBG DED.NET marks a major genre shift for the franchise, switching from its traditional Battle Royale rodeo to a session-based roguelite.

Set in Cascadia in the 1990s, the game will let you explore, adapt, and build your own fighting style in a “strange and unpredictable world”.

Speaking of roguelite elements, PUBG DED.NET will feature a round-based progression system. The game will also feature multiple locations including Cryptid Cove, Casacadian Wilderness, Summit, Cult Church, and Ward.

PUBG DED.NET screenshot featuring the masked character with a doll on their back.
Image Credit: Krafton

It’s essentially shaping up to be a PvPvE experience, as the game’s official website describes “dead-eyed fiberglass cryptids” lurking on the map, which all but confirms such an experience. In the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 trailer, we see multiple characters with different loadouts engage in shootouts against other players and creatures.

The roguelite elements mean that each character will bring a distinct set of abilities to the table. Krafton further describes the upcoming title with the following synopsis: “Every drop of blood writes the next chapter—what you scavenge in the world changes you, and that changes how you fight. Death is Only the Beginning.” Of course, you need a Krafton Player Account to pre-register for the Closed Beta waiting list.

With PUBG Mobile Light also announced last week at the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2026, it’s definitely a great time to be a fan of the FPS franchise. Visit the game’s official website, “Ded.net,” and pre-register for the Closed Beta on your preferred platform.

So, are you excited for PUBG DED.NET? What did you think about the reveal? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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