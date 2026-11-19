The long-awaited GTA map is finally available for free download. The Leonida map and GTA 6 cover art poster are now available for free online download on the official Rockstar website. There is also a special printable edition of both the GTA 6 map and cover art being made available at the same time.

Players who prefer a physical map can download and print it today using the special version. To download the map, simply head to the official website and check the media section. Select the map or the cover art and hit download.

The GTA 6 physical map will still be made available soon on the official Rockstar Games Store. The exact date of when it becomes available has not yet been revealed.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games (edited by Beebom)

Rockstar Games had previously mentioned that they would make the map available online instead of including it inside the GTA 6 physical edition. However, we don’t know how long the map will remain available for free on the website.

Later, Rockstar Games may make the printable version exclusive to the GTA 6 merch store. So, download it right now without any delay. It is best to have both the map and cover art downloaded today, instead of regretting it later if Rockstar does decide to lock it behind a paywall.

The map is also a great way to find the different locations in GTA 6. Players who haven’t removed map fog in GTA 6 yet can use this map to find specific points of interest. To remove the map fog, the best way is to get a plane early in GTA 6 and use it to travel, which also takes around an hour or two to fully clear the fog.

Clearing the fog would also allow players to fast travel in GTA 6, making it quite an important task. So, use the GTA 6 map that can be freely downloaded online and plan your next course of action in the game.