Assassin’s Creed Netflix Series Ditches Game Plots for an Ancient Rome Adventure

Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed adaptation has been in the works for several years at this point – a project that has been hamstrung by key departures. Things finally got moving in 2025, when the series was officially greenlit with a new creative team. And now, we have confirmation on the show’s premise, time period, shooting location, and much more.

Assassin’s Creed Netflix Series is Set in Ancient Rome During 64 AD

The upcoming Netflix show, based on the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise, is an original story that takes place in Ancient Rome during 64 AD. The year represents a turbulent time for the Roman Empire, as it marked the Great Fire of Rome, which started around the city’s chariot stadium, Circus Maximus, and raged for days.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

The populace held Emperor Nero accountable, who was famously away in the coastal resort of Antium during the disaster. To combat conspiracy theories that he started the fire intentionally, Nero sparked a brutal Christian persecution in a desperate search for a scapegoat. It’s during this critical time that an original Assassin’s Creed story will take center stage in the Netflix show.

As confirmed by the creators, the series is being filmed at Cinecittà studios and shot entirely in Italy. Production kicked off on March 9 and is expected to run for seven months ahead of a potential 2027 release window. The show’s massive ensemble includes Lola Petticrew, Toby Wallace, Zachary Hart, Laura Marcus, Tanzyn Crawford, Nabhann Rizwan, Claes Bang, Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, Sean Harris, and Corrado Invernizzi.

This isn’t Assassin’s Creed’s first live-action foray, of course. The IP was previously adapted for a movie starring Michael Fassbender, which was largely panned by critics. Ubisoft will be hoping that an episodic format is a better vessel for the franchise’s mythos. Nevertheless, fans will be slightly disappointed that the Roman setting doesn’t incorporate Ezio Auditore, one of the most beloved video game protagonists of all time.

With all that being said, are you excited for the Assassin’s Creed Netflix series? Let us know in the comments.