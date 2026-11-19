After 13 years of anticipation and 2 delays, GTA 6 finally launched on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Millions of players rushed to download and play Rockstar’s latest open-world game, and the excitement has now resulted in a new internet traffic record. The launch also attracted millions of viewers across livestreaming platforms.

According to a report from internet exchange operator DE-CIX, global data traffic across its internet exchanges reached a record 33.03 terabits per second on November 18 at 8:20 PM CET. The company also reported that internet traffic during the GTA 6 launch window was 25% higher than during a typical week at the beginning of 2026.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

DE-CIX’s Frankfurt exchange alone recorded 22.15 terabits per second, while New York reached 2.44 Tbps, Madrid recorded 1.43 Tbps, and Dubai hit 1.25 Tbps.

Interestingly, the game had already pushed internet traffic to record levels when GTA 6 pre-loads went live on November 10. At the time, DE-CIX recorded a global peak of 33.01 Tbps, which has now been surpassed by the game’s launch.

The record-breaking numbers weren’t limited to internet traffic, either. According to Streams Charts, GTA 6 livestreams reached 7.91 million concurrent viewers across multiple platforms during the first hours of release. Twitch recorded a peak of 3.31 million viewers, while YouTube and Kick reached 3.22 million and 1.50 million, respectively.

The surge in viewership was also reflected in Twitch’s overall traffic. According to the platform, viewership increased by 111% compared to the previous week. Within just a few hours of GTA 6 becoming available in New Zealand, viewers had already spent tens of millions of hours watching livestreams of the game.

GTA 6 also surpassed League of Legends’ previous peak to become the most-watched gaming category in Twitch history by concurrent viewers. With the game only in its first day, its launch numbers have already set a remarkable benchmark for the gaming industry.