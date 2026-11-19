- The Dandy's World 1.0 update is scheduled for November 20, 2026.
- The update brings a new game mode, more than 10 floors, a card system, and a new coordinator NPC.
- Players can also expect over 10,000 words of new lore and the return of the Christmas event.
Dandy’s World is finally leaving Alpha with its massive 1.0 update. BlushCrunch Studio has announced several new additions with this update along with plenty of lore for players to explore. Here is everything you need to know about the Dandy’s World 1.0 update, including its release date, countdown, and what to expect.
Dandy’s World 1.0 Update Start Time
The Dandy’s World 1.0 update is scheduled to release on November 20, 2026. Here is the expected Dandy’s World 1.0 update start time across major regions:
- US Pacific: Friday, November 20, at 12 PM PST
- US Eastern: Friday, November 20, at 3 PM EST
- Brazil: Friday, November 20, at 5 PM BRT
- UK: Friday, November 20, at 8 PM GMT
- Europe: Friday, November 20, at 9 PM CET
- Russia: Friday, November 20, at 11 PM MSK
- India: Saturday, November 21, at 1:30 AM IST
- Philippines: Saturday, November 21, at 4 AM PHT
- China: Saturday, November 21, at 4 AM CST
- Japan: Saturday, November 21, at 5 AM JST
- Australia: Saturday, November 21, at 7 AM AEDT
- New Zealand: Saturday, November 21, at 9 AM NZDT
Dandy’s World 1.0 Update Countdown
If you want to jump into the new game mode as soon as the update goes live, make sure to keep an eye on the Dandy’s World 1.0 update countdown below:
What to Expect from the Dandy’s World 1.0 Update?
- A brand-new game mode
- More than 10 new floors
- A new card system
- A coordinator NPC with an adaptive algorithm
- Over 10,000 words of new lore and dialogue
- Dandy’s World animated series theme song
- A new animated music video and character
The 1.0 is going to be the biggest update of the game. It also means there will be some exclusive Dandy’s World codes. Here’s what is coming alongside it:
New Game Mode and Floors
One of the biggest additions in this update is going to be a brand new game mode. It will offer a more challenging experience compared to the usual survival mode.
There are going to be 10+ additional floors, which means players will have more to explore and gain.
New Card System and Coordinator NPC
A new card system is going to be added, which will give players more buffs during their run along with a new coordinator NPC. However, the devs have not yet shared all the details about these, so we will have to wait for the update and see how they change the gameplay.
More Than 10,000 Words of New Lore
If you enjoy the lore of Dandy’s World and want to know what happened during the Malfunction Incident, we have good news for you. There will be more lore to explore as the devs are going to add more than 10,000 words of new lore and dialogue to make the background more solid.
Animated Series Theme Song and Music Video
BlushCrunch Studio has also released the new theme song for the fictional Dandy’s World animated series. You can check it out below:
Along with the song, the developers are preparing a fully animated music video, which may introduce a brand-new character to the Dandy’s World universe.
Are you excited for Dandy’s World 1.0 update release? Let us know in the comments.
The Dandy’s World 1.0 update is scheduled for November 20, 2026 at 12 PM PST.
Dandy’s World 1.0 update adds a new game mode, more than 10 floors, a card system, a coordinator NPC, and new lore.