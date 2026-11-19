Dandy’s World is finally leaving Alpha with its massive 1.0 update. BlushCrunch Studio has announced several new additions with this update along with plenty of lore for players to explore. Here is everything you need to know about the Dandy’s World 1.0 update, including its release date, countdown, and what to expect.

The Dandy’s World 1.0 update is scheduled to release on November 20, 2026. Here is the expected Dandy’s World 1.0 update start time across major regions:

US Pacific : Friday, November 20, at 12 PM PST

: Friday, November 20, at 12 PM PST US Eastern : Friday, November 20, at 3 PM EST

: Friday, November 20, at 3 PM EST Brazil : Friday, November 20, at 5 PM BRT

: Friday, November 20, at 5 PM BRT UK : Friday, November 20, at 8 PM GMT

: Friday, November 20, at 8 PM GMT Europe : Friday, November 20, at 9 PM CET

: Friday, November 20, at 9 PM CET Russia : Friday, November 20, at 11 PM MSK

: Friday, November 20, at 11 PM MSK India : Saturday, November 21, at 1:30 AM IST

: Saturday, November 21, at 1:30 AM IST Philippines : Saturday, November 21, at 4 AM PHT

: Saturday, November 21, at 4 AM PHT China : Saturday, November 21, at 4 AM CST

: Saturday, November 21, at 4 AM CST Japan : Saturday, November 21, at 5 AM JST

: Saturday, November 21, at 5 AM JST Australia : Saturday, November 21, at 7 AM AEDT

: Saturday, November 21, at 7 AM AEDT New Zealand: Saturday, November 21, at 9 AM NZDT

Image Credit: Youtube/BlushCrunch Studio

If you want to jump into the new game mode as soon as the update goes live, make sure to keep an eye on the Dandy’s World 1.0 update countdown below:

A brand-new game mode

More than 10 new floors

A new card system

A coordinator NPC with an adaptive algorithm

Over 10,000 words of new lore and dialogue

Dandy’s World animated series theme song

A new animated music video and character

The 1.0 is going to be the biggest update of the game. It also means there will be some exclusive Dandy’s World codes. Here’s what is coming alongside it:

New Game Mode and Floors

Image Credit: Youtube/BlushCrunch Studio

One of the biggest additions in this update is going to be a brand new game mode. It will offer a more challenging experience compared to the usual survival mode.

There are going to be 10+ additional floors, which means players will have more to explore and gain.

New Card System and Coordinator NPC

A new card system is going to be added, which will give players more buffs during their run along with a new coordinator NPC. However, the devs have not yet shared all the details about these, so we will have to wait for the update and see how they change the gameplay.

More Than 10,000 Words of New Lore

If you enjoy the lore of Dandy’s World and want to know what happened during the Malfunction Incident, we have good news for you. There will be more lore to explore as the devs are going to add more than 10,000 words of new lore and dialogue to make the background more solid.

Animated Series Theme Song and Music Video

BlushCrunch Studio has also released the new theme song for the fictional Dandy’s World animated series. You can check it out below:

Along with the song, the developers are preparing a fully animated music video, which may introduce a brand-new character to the Dandy’s World universe.

Are you excited for Dandy’s World 1.0 update release? Let us know in the comments.