After 13 years of waiting, GTA 6 has finally arrived. Rockstar Games even delayed the game twice to polish it further. As the game goes live across the world at midnight local time on November 19, we will report on the GTA 6 launch day live right here with the latest news and everything about Grand Theft Auto VI.

[🔴LIVE] Last updated on 18 November, 2026 at 6:55 AM ET

GTA 6 Cheat Codes Revealed, at Least Some 18 November, 2026 at 6:55 AM ET Some of the cheat codes for GTA 6 have been revealed. This time around, you need to unlock the various cheat codes by performing some tasks or completing some achievements in GTA 6. We are working on a detailed list and will share the cheat codes list with you shortly.

GTA 6 Missions List is Here! 18 November, 2026 at 6:50 AM ET With the game’s release in New Zealand and GTA 6 reviews out now, the complete list of missions has been revealed. GTA 6 is confirmed to feature 90 missions, excluding the Prologue. We have listed them all in our dedicated guide, divided across five chapters.

Read More: Check out all GTA 6 Story Missions

GTA 6 Opens with 99 Metacritic Score 18 November, 2026 at 6:10 AM ET Image Credit: Rockstar Games / Metacritic GTA 6 has launched with rave reviews from critics and reviewers, getting a 99 Metacritic score and a 98 Opencritic score. Reviewers from IGN, DualShockers, GameSpot, GamesRadar+, and Forbes gave GTA 6 a 10/10 rating and a 100% perfect score. With this, Grand Theft Auto 6 becomes the highest-rated video game of all time after The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998). Read More: GTA 6 Review Roundup

GTA 6 Goes Live in New Zealand 18 November, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 5 sequel is now live in New Zealand, with a rolling global launch unlocking the game at midnight in each region. Before jumping into Vice City, check your console and optimize the TV or controller settings. The game is 212 GB, so you better have a decent internet connection and free storage. Read More: After 13 Years and Two Delays, GTA 6 is Finally Here

What Happened in the Last 24 Hours?

Wondering what has happened in the world of GTA 6 in the past 24 hours? Check out the latest GTA 6 news and developments that took place in the past day: