After 13 years of waiting, GTA 6 has finally arrived. Rockstar Games even delayed the game twice to polish it further. As the game goes live across the world at midnight local time on November 19, we will report on the GTA 6 launch day live right here with the latest news and everything about Grand Theft Auto VI.
GTA 6 Latest Updates
[🔴LIVE] Last updated on 18 November, 2026 at 6:55 AM ET
GTA 6 Cheat Codes Revealed, at Least Some
18 November, 2026 at 6:55 AM ET
Some of the cheat codes for GTA 6 have been revealed. This time around, you need to unlock the various cheat codes by performing some tasks or completing some achievements in GTA 6.
We are working on a detailed list and will share the cheat codes list with you shortly.
GTA 6 Missions List is Here!
18 November, 2026 at 6:50 AM ET
With the game’s release in New Zealand and GTA 6 reviews out now, the complete list of missions has been revealed. GTA 6 is confirmed to feature 90 missions, excluding the Prologue. We have listed them all in our dedicated guide, divided across five chapters.
Read More: Check out all GTA 6 Story Missions
GTA 6 Opens with 99 Metacritic Score
18 November, 2026 at 6:10 AM ET
GTA 6 has launched with rave reviews from critics and reviewers, getting a 99 Metacritic score and a 98 Opencritic score. Reviewers from IGN, DualShockers, GameSpot, GamesRadar+, and Forbes gave GTA 6 a 10/10 rating and a 100% perfect score. With this, Grand Theft Auto 6 becomes the highest-rated video game of all time after The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998).
Read More: GTA 6 Review Roundup
GTA 6 Goes Live in New Zealand
18 November, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET
The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 5 sequel is now live in New Zealand, with a rolling global launch unlocking the game at midnight in each region. Before jumping into Vice City, check your console and optimize the TV or controller settings. The game is 212 GB, so you better have a decent internet connection and free storage.
Read More: After 13 Years and Two Delays, GTA 6 is Finally Here
What Happened in the Last 24 Hours?
Wondering what has happened in the world of GTA 6 in the past 24 hours? Check out the latest GTA 6 news and developments that took place in the past day:
- India is delivering GTA 6 copies faster than your chai order: Multiple quick-commerce apps in India are delivering GTA 6 right to the customer’s doorstep in under 10 minutes.
- Twitch Gives Away Free GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Codes: Twitch has announced giveaways for GTA 6 Ultimate Edition codes, giving away random codes from launch through November 30.
- GTA 6 Themed PlayStation 5 Pro Revealed: Miami Heat players are receiving custom GTA 6 Themed PS5 Pro consoles. The special packages were revealed on November 18 after Miami Heat player Davion Mitchell shared a look at his custom PS5 Pro on Instagram Stories.
- Sony Rolls Out PS5 Firmware Update: Sony released PS5 system software update 26.07-14.23.00 on November 17, 2026. The latest firmware introduces security fixes, with no new features announced.