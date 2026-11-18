Rockstar Games has revealed that GTA 6 uses AMD FSR 4.1 on Xbox Series S, making it reportedly the first game on Microsoft’s budget console to support the latest upscaling technology. The game runs at a base resolution of just 720p before using AMD FSR 4.1 to upscale to 1080p.

The details come from an exclusive Wccftech interview published on November 18, 2026. Rockstar’s technology team explained how it optimized the game across different consoles while balancing visual quality and performance.

This was achieved with the help of the latest AMD FSR 4.1. It is a machine-learning-based upscaling technology that only recently became available to Xbox developers on November 4. It allows games to render at a lower resolution before reconstructing the image at a higher resolution.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Beyond upscaling, Rockstar has also managed to bring ray-traced global illumination (RTGI) to Xbox Series S. The developers admitted that implementing RTGI on Series S was challenging due to the console’s limited memory.

However, rather than removing the feature, Rockstar adjusted its implementation to work within the hardware’s limitations. RTGI is also supported on the other consoles, although its implementation varies depending on their capabilities.

As for other consoles, GTA 6 renders at 1440p on PS5 and Xbox Series X before upscaling to 4K using Rockstar’s in-house temporal anti-aliasing (TAA) technology. The PS5 Pro also renders at 1440p but uses Sony’s PSSR2 technology to produce a 4K image.

As Rockstar previously confirmed, GTA 6 targets 30 FPS across all consoles, including PS5 Pro. The developers emphasized that they have worked on “ensuring the input latency is vastly improved vs. Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.”

With GTA 6 already playable in New Zealand ahead of its wider November 19 launch, players are beginning to experience these graphical improvements firsthand. However, it remains to be seen how consistently the game maintains its 30 FPS target, particularly on Xbox Series S.