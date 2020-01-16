Xiaomi is expected to launch the follow-up to its Poco F1 budget flagship later this year, but not a lot was known about its tech specs until now. Thankfully though, a new listing on Geekbench has now seemingly given us a few hints about what to expect from the second-generation Poco smartphone. Listed on Geekbench as the Poco X2, the next-gen Poco handset will run Android 10, sport 8GB of RAM and will be powered by an unidentified 1.80GHz octa-core Qualcomm processor codenamed “phoenixin”.

Sadly, though, the chipset is unlikely to be the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865, as the device notched-up only 547 points in the single-core test and 1,767 points in the multi-core benchmark. Speculations suggest that it might actually be a re-branded version of the Redmi K30, which was launched last month with the Snapdragon 730G (4G) or the Snapdragon 765G (5G) under the hood. While both these chipsets are capable in their own right, they’re still a long way off from the flagship performance of the SD865, which might disappoint potential Poco F2 buyers.

Meanwhile, it isn’t immediately clear if Xiaomi will eventually market the device as the Poco X2 (as listed on Geekbench), or if it will retain the Poco F2/ Pocophone F2 branding in keeping with the naming convention of the first-gen model. However, the company has already applied for a trademark on the ‘Poco F2’ name, which might offer a hint about the company’s plans with the upcoming device. Either way, the successor to the much-loved Poco F1 is coming soon, which is great news whichever way you look at it.

In case you don’t know it already, the GM of Xiaomi Indonesia and the head of Pocophone global, Alvin Tse, recently confirmed that the company plans to revive the Poco brand in 2020, although, he didn’t given any details on the matter. Having said that, given that the leaks have started coming thick and fast, we should expect more concrete info in the weeks ahead.