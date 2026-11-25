Formula 1 drivers are known for spending hours perfecting their racing skills, but Max Verstappen apparently had another priority during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend: GTA 6.

During a livestream on November 24, the four-time world champion, Max Verstappen, revealed that he had spent over 40 hours playing GTA 6 while staying in Vegas. And somehow, he still managed to walk away with the Grand Prix trophy. Talk about having your priorities straight!

The Dutch-Belgian driver explained that he squeezed the gaming sessions during the mornings and the evenings while taking a break from his racing commitments.

Max Verstappen Livestream | Image Credit: Max Verstappen/Rockstar Games

When asked about his gaming marathon, Verstappen casually responded, “40 hours. I played a lot in the evening and the morning in Vegas.” He also explained why he spent so much time indoors, saying, “I mean, I can’t go out anyway and walk around.“

Apparently, exploring Vice City in GTA 6 and Rockstar’s fictional version of Florida was a more convenient option than exploring the Las Vegas Strip.

What’s even more amusing is that Verstappen’s gaming sessions didn’t seem to affect his performance on the track. Verstappen secured first place at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the November 19-21 race weekend.

However, GTA 6 wasn’t the only game competing for Verstappen’s attention. The driver also admitted that he had practically forgotten how to play Minecraft after spending so much time switching between the real-world racing and Rockstar’s open-world adventure.

Now that the Minecraft Deep Freeze update is right around the corner, we might also see the driver return to the sandbox world. Verstappen jokingly said, “I’m so bad when I play too many games at the same time. I can’t, I just can’t!“

With a huge range of the fastest cars in GTA 6, it’s hardly surprising that the racing enthusiast got hooked.