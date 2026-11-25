Epic Games has finally revealed the next Fortnite live event, called Out of Time, via a post on X on November 24, 2026. It is scheduled for December 5 at 2 PM ET and marks the end of Fortnite Chapter 7 and the beginning of Chapter 8. Captain X’s identity in Fortnite will also be revealed during the live event.

Fortnite Players Can Earn 80,000 XP Ahead of the Upcoming Out of Time Live Event

On November 24, Fortnite posted on X, revealing the official name of the upcoming live event called Out of Time. The caption for the image posted is a line by Jonesy, saying: “Everything we gave was for this moment.”

There’s also a line written on the image itself, signaling that the current reality will come to an end; it reads, “The end has never sounded so good.” That said, we don’t know if the upcoming Fortnite live event will reset reality or lead to a new one. The key art for the live event showcases four characters central to the storyline: Geno, Jones, Hope, and, of course, Captain X.

Out of Time Live Event Fortnite X Post | Image Credit: X/Epic Games

To add to the hype, Geno’s Fortnite voice actor Ben Starr replied under the official post, saying, “Agent. Jones…” It goes without saying that both these characters will have a showdown come December 5th.

We also get to see other elements in the image, such as the Fortnite Battle Bus, Hammerhead Choppa, Geno’s Machine, a pirate ship, a totem, and a Slurp Truck. The Fortnite One Piece Pirate Treasure Chest can also be seen in the image. It’s been central to the storyline and contains the Zero Point Sliver, the most sought-after object, right after the Fortnite Pirate Token.

To stress-test the servers for the upcoming Out of Time Fortnite live event, Epic Games is looking for volunteers to help. Fortnite Status posted on X, requesting players to join a spoiler-free playtest on November 25, 2026, at 2 PM ET. Those who participate are granted 80,000 XP in their account the following day as a token of appreciation.

By the looks of things, Epic Games is expecting a huge turnout, and rightfully so given how hyped Treasure Hunters has been. ShiinaBR also posted on X, stating that the Out of Time Fortnite live event is the largest yet in terms of file size, at around 2GB.

That said, the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season has been one of the best thus far in terms of content and consistency, and there’s more to come soon.