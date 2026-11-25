The Witcher 4 may be next in line for CD Projekt RED (CDPR), but the studio isn’t wasting any time with the Cyberpunk sequel. In its latest financial report, CDPR revealed that nearly 200 developers are already working on Cyberpunk 2, with the team expected to grow further in 2027.

According to CD Projekt RED’s Q3 2026 financial report on November 24, 2026, Cyberpunk 2 had 199 developers working on it as of October 31, up from 184 at the end of July. This makes it the studio’s second-largest individual game development project, behind The Witcher 4, which had 513 developers as of the same date.

Cyberpunk 2 now has 199 developers. | Image Credit: CD Projekt RED

During the November 24 earnings call shared on the official CDPR Investor Relations YT account, Karolina Gnaś, Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations at CDPR, revealed that the studio is sticking to its previously announced plans to expand the Cyberpunk 2 development team.

The goal is to have around 200 developers by the end of 2026, before increasing that number to around 320 by the end of 2027. Despite its growing development team, Cyberpunk 2 is still in pre-production.

When asked how close the sequel was to reaching that milestone, Gnaś said, “We are happy with where we are, but it’s still too early to give you a specific date and plan on when we’ll move into full production.”

Meanwhile, CDPR’s overall development workforce has grown from 1,045 to 1,051 over the past three months. The number of developers working on Project Sirius, an upcoming game set in The Witcher universe, has dropped from 84 to 60, while the team behind Project Hadar, the studio’s original IP, has grown slightly from 33 to 34.

With The Witcher 4 targeting a 2028 release, it remains the main focus. For now, Cyberpunk fans have a long wait ahead of them before they can get their hands on the sequel. Nevertheless, CDPR’s plans over the next year are an encouraging sign for Cyberpunk 2 development, with possible Multiplayer.