While players are still waiting for Rockstar Games to announce an official PC release date for GTA 6, modders have been trying to take matters into their own hands. However, Take-Two Interactive has now shut down one of the biggest fan-led efforts to bring GTA 6 to PC.

On November 24, 2026, Take-Two Interactive issued a DMCA takedown notice against Leonida on GitHub, an unofficial GTA 6 PC recompilation project created by a 15-year-old developer known online as NotRexed. The notice also targeted more than 2,900 forks of the original project, with GitHub processing the takedown across a total of 3,007 repositories.

Take-Two’s DMCA Takedown Notice for Unofficial PC Port | Image Credit: Take-Two Interactive (via GitHub/Edited by Beebom)

The project surfaced shortly after CyberLeeks, the leaker responsible for sharing multiple GTA 6 gameplay videos over the summer, leaked a full Xbox build of the game. The leak accelerated unofficial PC development efforts, with modders attempting to reverse-engineer the game’s code and recompile it to run natively on Windows.

In its takedown notice, Take-Two claimed that Leonida infringed upon its copyrighted works and facilitated copyright infringement. The publisher also argued that the project violated Section 2.3 of Rockstar Games’ terms of service, despite the project requiring users to supply their own game files.

However, Leonida isn’t the only project attempting to bring GTA 6 to PC. Other efforts, including a project called VIctory, are still underway. Some modders are also experimenting with XCL, a compatibility layer designed to run Xbox Series X games on Windows. But a fully playable version has yet to materialize.

PC modders aren’t the only ones trying to push the game beyond its current technical limitations. Console players recently discovered a GTA 6 Xbox Quick Resume glitch that bypasses the game’s 30 FPS cap, though with inconsistent performance.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce a release window for GTA 6 on PC. Previous reports have pointed toward a potential release in the first quarter of 2027. Whether GTA 6 gets its official PC version out before modders manage to get the game running properly remains to be seen.