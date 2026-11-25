GTA 6 players have finally found ways to escape the ‘impossible’ GTA 6 six-star wanted level, and it involves the Vice City easter egg. The trick was first found by Japanese VTuber Haigure Tamao, who used the Vice City teleporter easter egg to escape the six-star wanted level in GTA 6.

Use these Easter Eggs to Escape Six-Star Wanted Level

This GTA 6 easter egg lets players escape to the 2002 Vice City for a brief moment, and they return with Tommy Vercetti’s shirt and bike. However, another unconventional use of this easter egg seems to be for escaping the police.

Escape the GTA 6 six-star wanted level using Vice City easter egg | Image Credit: Rockstar Games (via YouTube/haiguretamao)

Losing police in GTA 6 requires players to clear their heat level. But a six-star wanted level in GTA 6 is mentioned as impossible to escape. The game literally puts the entire Leonida map under search, and the police are constantly on you with everything in their arsenal. So, hiding anywhere in the GTA 6 map won’t let you escape the six-star wanted level.

Interestingly, the Vice City easter egg in GTA 6 sends players outside Leonida, which is likely why the police stop looking for them. This ingenious method might also work with other GTA 6 easter eggs, especially ones that send you to alternate dimensions.

Now, this is not the only method players have used to escape the impossible chase. Another YouTuber named Fear has found that entering the GTA 6 tank bunker clears the six-star wanted level heat as well.

Escape the GTA 6 six-star wanted level using tank bunker | Image Credit: Rockstar Games (via YouTube/fear)

Why this happens is still a bit unclear, as you remain in Leonida, and whether it can be repeated has to be checked. The underwater facility in GTA 6 also fails to clear the heat of a six-star chase, which is why many are considering this a bug. The theory behind it is that the police cannot track the player after they enter the bunker.

So, do you want to take on the challenge of escaping the GTA 6 six-star wanted level? Tell us which strategy you are planning to use in the comments section below.